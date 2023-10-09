6 inventive products that make traveling easier

Sign up to our 10 Things You Need to Know Today newsletter A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to TheWeek. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Getting from Point A to Point B can be stressful, and that's before adding in bumps like a forgotten passport or annoying neck pain. Make the journey easier from start to finish by anticipating your travel problems before you hit the road — and packing the solutions.

Honeydew Scrumptious travel pillow

The handmade Honeydew Scrumptious Travel Pillow comes with a pillowcase and carrying case (Image credit: Honeydew)

The problem: You can't get comfortable on an airplane

The solution: Curl up with a cozy pillow that Goldilocks would approve of — it's not too soft or too hard, but just right. At 21" x 12", the handcrafted Scrumptious Travel Pillow is a little larger than most, giving you more support. The copper-infused foam used in the fill helps the pillow keep its shape, and it doesn't go flat whether you're using it behind your head or leaning slantwise in the window seat. $129.99

FlipBelt zipper running belt

Leave the heavy purse in your hotel room and go out with your FlipBelt instead (Image credit: FlipBelt)

The problem: You don't want to lug your purse to the hotel gym or on a hike

The solution: Keep your ID, cash, keys, phone and passport on you, literally, with the FlipBelt. It's a tubular belt that fits snug against your waist and holds small personal items you might need on the go. While on a run, the belt stays in place and won't bounce around, keeping everything inside it safe. It's not just meant for exercising, either — wear it while sightseeing for added protection from pickpockets. There are several colors to choose from, with the hot pink adding some pizazz to any ensemble. $39

DNA Vibe's Jazz Band Live light therapy

Soothe travel-related aches and pains with the Jazz Band Live (Image credit: DNA Vibe)

The problem: You get aches and pains from sitting too long

The solution: Sometimes you get squished while traveling, maybe in a tight airplane seat or the backseat of a car, and by the time you've made it to your destination, you're feeling sore, stiff and looking for relief. The innovative Jazz Band Live is a wearable light therapy device that uses red light, near-infrared light, magnetic pulse, and micro-vibration to reduce pain and inflammation. It's also flexible so it can be used on different parts of the body, like the back, shoulders and knees. $279

Comrad knee-high compression socks

Compression socks prevent blood clots and keep swelling down (Image credit: Comrad)

The problem: Your feet swell when you're on long-haul flights

The solution: Long flights can be boring, but your compression socks don't have to be. Compression socks help fight swelling and also prevent blood clots, making them an important item for travelers on lengthy, cramped journeys. Comrad knee socks come in fun patterns like tie-dye, stripes and ombre, and have different compression levels; check with your doctor to see which pressure level is best for you. $32

Pack This! packing list notepad

Everything you need to pack is on this list (Image credit: Knock Knock)

The problem: You always forget to pack at least one important thing

The solution: Never again will you leave your toothbrush or pajamas at home. With this packing list notepad, you'll review four different categories — hygiene, clothes, basics and miscellaneous — while marking how many of each item you need. From there, go to your closet and medicine cabinet, grab what you need, and check it off the list. You should also probably take the advice printed on the bottom of the pad: "Bring half of what you think you need, and twice as much money." $7

Sensate stress relief device

Pair the Sensate app with the device for an immersive experience (Image credit: Sensate)

The problem: You're a nervous flyer

The solution: Sensate is a palm-size sensory device that you place over your chest, and its vibrations soothe the vagus nerve, which regulates heart and respiratory rates and digestion. Think of it as a soothing massage to the nerve, with the vibrations lowering stress and anxiety. Use the device in tandem with its app; the soundscapes in sync with the vibrations are the perfect immersive experience. $349