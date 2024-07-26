7 dreamy products to help you sleep better on vacation
Don't snooze on these sleep aids
It can be hard to get a good night's sleep while traveling. You are in an unfamiliar environment, where everything from the sheets on the bed to the noises outside are different. To avoid spending the night counting sheep, pack a few items that remind you of the comforts of home or help you embrace the possibilities of calm.
Asutra weighted silk eye pillow
This adjustable weighted eye mask does more than just keep the light out. Filled with lavender buds and flax seeds, it rests securely on the face, the mask's pressure promoting a feeling of comfort. The smooth silk already has a cooling effect, but to chill out even more, add the included gel eye mask insert. ($20, £15.50, Amazon)
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic heathered socks
Sometimes, all it takes to fall asleep is feeling totally cozy, from your head to your toes. Enter Barefoot Dreams' CozyChic socks. Made from what Glamour declared the "fuzziest knit fabric on the market," these sublimely soft socks will keep your feet warm, in turn helping with the temperature regulation that is vital for sound sleep. ($18, £14, Barefoot Dreams)
Dreamegg D11 portable sound machine
The comforting hum of a whirring fan, the excited chirps of crickets, and ocean waves crashing to shore are a few of the options available with the Dreamegg sound machine. This portable device is great for all ages and comes loaded with lullabies and shushing noises aimed at soothing babies. You can let it run all night or set a timer, and while the device is small, it can "get quite loud" with a swirl design that "works well as a night light," Wired said. ($30, £23, Amazon)
Eargasm Squishies earplugs
Drown out blaring sirens, honking, construction and other city noises with these moldable silicone earplugs. Designed to conform to any ear, "you can break off a piece to get that perfect fit," CNET said, which is "helpful if you have small ears and find that using the entire silicone earplug feels too intrusive." Each case comes with eight reusable earplugs. ($14, £11, Amazon)
Lanolips 12 Hour Overnight Lip Mask
Do not let dry lips keep you up at night. Instead, dab this thick, buttery balm on before going to bed, and it will still be there when you wake up. Lanolin, vitamin C, hyaluronic acid and ceramides work together to promote healing, locking in hydration and preventing cracks. The tube barely takes up any room in a toiletry bag but might be the most important item you pack. ($18, £14, Ulta)
Manta Sleep Blackout Stickers
Blinking lights on televisions, alarms, tablets and other electronic devices in a hotel room can easily keep you from falling asleep. Cover them up with Manta Sleep's reusable blackout stickers, guaranteed to completely block LED light. Each pack comes with 100 stickers in 11 different shapes and sizes; there is no need to worry about damages because the stickers do not leave a sticky residue behind when removed. ($9, £7, Manta Sleep)
Neom Pillow Mist
Sweet dreams are just a spray away. The Noem Pillow Mist is a blend of 14 essential oils, including lavender, patchouli and chamomile, that helps calm the mind. Right before going to bed, spritz a little on your body and pillow, inhale and exhale, and let feelings of relaxation take over. ($23, £18, Neom)
