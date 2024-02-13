6 best travel pillows for any journey

When you make a purchase using links on our site, The Week may earn a commission. All reviews are written independently by our editorial team.

Whether you aim to take a cat nap on a short flight or catch some serious rest on a long road trip, a good travel pillow is great to have on hand. Here are six comfy options to pack for your next adventure.

Honeydew The Scrumptious Travel Pillow

The Scrumptious pillow is so comfortable you'll want to use it even after you're doing traveling (Image credit: Honeydew)

The supportive Scrumptious Travel Pillow can be shaped to your specifications, in a matter of seconds. Just unzip it and either add or remove fill so it is the right height and level of firmness (and if it is perfect for you as is, all the better). The foam used in the fill is copper-infused, giving it cooling and antibacterial properties, and the pillow keeps its shape whether you are leaning back on it or curled up against a window.

$129.99, Honeydew Sleep Company

Trtl Pillow

The Trtl's internal support structure keeps your head up. (Image credit: Trtl)

This Trtl wins the race. The lightweight, adjustable pillow wraps around your neck, and has an internal support structure that keeps your head up. The Trtl resembles a scarf, and The Strategist's Rachael Griffiths said the first time she tried it, "I was out like a light." The angle of the brace "hits just right," and there was "no sloping so much that your neck bends unnaturally, but it's supportive enough for you to relax into a decent sleep."

$61.99, Amazon

J-Pillow Chin-Supporting Neck Pillow

The J-Pillow keeps its shape even after being put away in a suitcase (Image credit: J-Pillow)

The J-Pillow is designed to cradle the head, neck and chin, offering a comfortable alternative to the usual U-shaped travel pillow. Covered in soft fleece, the J-Pillow is "easy to use and fits securely while sleeping or resting during travels," Travel + Leisure said, adding that after being folded in the carrying case, its "J-shape didn't falter." This is a great choice for those who like to lean against the window.

$29.95, Amazon

Cabeau Evolution S3 Travel Neck Pillow

The neck straps set the Cabeau Evolution S3 apart from other travel pillows (Image credit: Cabeau)

This substantial memory foam travel pillow has rave reviews, with Conde Nast Traveler declaring it "the best we've tested so far." Its biggest strength is the straps on the back of the pillow, which can be attached to a seat headrest. This helps to "keep your head upright and take any pressure off your neck," Conde Nast Traveler said. There is also a small storage area, so you can securely tuck away your earbuds or ear plugs.

$39.99, Amazon

Ostrichpillow Go Neck Pillow

The Go Neck Pillow is made of plush memory foam (Image credit: Ostrichpillow)

The cozy Go Neck Pillow offers full support and makes it feel like you are "sleeping on a cloud," Travel + Leisure said. It is made of plush memory foam and has an asymmetrical design, so it is easy to adjust. The pillow is also easy to care for — just roll it up at the end of your journey and pop in the washing machine.

$60, Amazon

Bcozzy Neck Pillow for Travel

The soft fleece makes this pillow a cozy choice (Image credit: BCOZZY)

The Bcozzy pillow is for everyone, with its "multi-purpose design for all sleeping positions," Good Housekeeping said. The arms of the pillow can be positioned to "support your head whether it tends to fall forward or sideways," and there is a flat back to maintain spine alignment. The pillow is covered in a soft fleece, making it easy to relax and sink into.

$43.97, Amazon