Wilde Cambridge: home from home in a prime city spot

Each time I return to Cambridge, a stylish new restaurant or bar has sprung up in what was once an old stationery shop or off-licence. The historic university town is undergoing a period of extensive regeneration – and Wilde is just one of many hip new spots to open its doors this year.

From the moment you step inside, it’s clear the aparthotel is catering to a very different crowd from the well-established luxury hotels nearby. The reception desk (if you can call it that) is discreetly tucked into the corner of Oscar’s – the moodily lit lounge that doubles as a bar/restaurant and co-working space.

Check-in is a speedy and casual affair: we’re given our room key and told to head upstairs whenever we feel like it. It’s a pleasant surprise. My limited experience with aparthotels has been somewhat clinical, with hardly a person in sight. Wilde, however, feels like a home from home.

Why stay here?

Wilde is in a prime location right in the centre of town, behind the Round Church and just steps from Midsummer Common.

It’s early evening when we arrive but Oscar’s already has a buzzy atmosphere; students tap quietly on their laptops while couples unwind with glasses of wine. This really does feel like the hub of the hotel, and it’s a great place to people-watch, catch up with a friend or relax with a book. Potted plants spring from every corner, and there are plenty of plush velvet sofas and chairs to sink into.

It came as little surprise to discover that London studio Thurstan – set up by James Thurstan Waterworth, who served as European design director at Soho House – was responsible for the elegant interiors, which take their inspiration from the playful style of Oscar Wilde.

Upstairs is a similar story. The aparthotel is bigger than it looks from the outside, with 227 studio and one-bedroom apartments, all with fully-equipped kitchens (ours even had a dishwasher). Pared back but cosy, it had everything we needed including a separate bedroom with an enormous (and very comfy) bed, a living area/kitchen complete with a dining table, sofa bed and TV.

Thoughtful touches were everywhere – from the Oscar Wilde book left on the shelf to the Nespresso pods and Smeg toaster. In all, it feels like the type of place you could easily – and very comfortably – spend a few days while you explore Cambridge.

Eating and drinking

You won’t find any white tablecloths or tasting menus here but Oscar’s is a lovely spot for a laid-back bite to eat. The all-day menu features a tasty collection of snacks, platters and small plates. We opted for the plant-based charcuterie, waste-less frittata and fish finger sandwich – washed down with a glass of Crémant. There’s a nice selection of local beers and ciders, too, along with signature cocktails made with spirits from Cambridge distilleries. Still peckish? Head to the on-site shop to grab a snack. The cinnamon and coconut sugared almonds were a moreish late-night treat.

Breakfast is also served in Oscar’s. Expect fresh juices, smoothies, sourdough toast and pastries sourced from the local café up the road. There is so much choice (eggs, sausage baps, toasted banana bread) and it can be hard picking just one dish. I recommend going for the all-set menu and trying the sticky, sweet home-made granola with coconut yoghurt, honey and a generous dollop of seasonal berry compote. If you have emails to catch up on, this is a good place to work: there are plugs everywhere, so you won’t have to fight for a spot.

Things to do

It really doesn’t get much better than this in terms of location. Wilde is in the heart of the action, close to the cobbled streets that wind through the historic colleges and the leafy parks that come to life with picnickers over the summer. It’s also a stone’s throw from the River Cam, where you can take a punting tour to see the sights by water (look out for the tour guides in their distinctive blue waistcoats).

Days are easy to fill, shopping on King’s Parade (be sure to pop into Nomads for unique trinkets and jewellery), browsing the stalls in the bustling Market Square or visiting one of the city’s world-class museums (the Fitzwilliam is a must).

The city is home to lots of excellent pubs. The Eagle is the most famous: Francis Crick and James Watson came here in 1953 after determining the double-helix structure of DNA, announcing to regulars they had “discovered the secret of human life”. If it’s too busy with tourists, though, head to the Pint Shop, where you’ll find a wide selection of ales and tasty Scotch eggs.

The verdict

This easy-going spot makes for a welcome change from stuffy hotels. With its top-notch location, attentive staff and comfy rooms, it’s an ideal base for a weekend break in Cambridge. Aparthotels of the UK: take note.