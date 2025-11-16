Political cartoons for November 16

Sunday's political cartoons include presidential pardons, the Lincoln penny, and more

A group of turkeys storms the U.S. Capitol building with a Trump flag. One says, &amp;ldquo;This ensures we get pardons&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo;

This image is titled &amp;ldquo;No Value in Today&amp;rsquo;s Politics. &amp;ldquo; It features a large, up-close view of a penny. The date is 2025 and the word &amp;ldquo;Honesty&amp;rdquo; is next to Abe Lincoln.

This editorial cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Congressional Yellow Streak.&amp;rdquo; It shows the back of a large elephant with the word &amp;ldquo;TRUMP&amp;rdquo; written across its back in a light color. The elephant is scared and holds the Epstein Files.

