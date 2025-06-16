Musk climbs down after messy MAGA breakup

Elon Musk waved the white flag in his feud with President Trump just days after writing a series of social media posts in which he denigrated the Republican spending bill, threatened to deny NASA use of SpaceX spacecraft, and linked the president to the notorious pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. After Vice President JD Vance and chief of staff Susie Wiles urged the Tesla and SpaceX CEO to make peace, Musk deleted several of his posts, including the one about Epstein, and called Trump to apologize. He then posted a public retraction, saying he "regrets some" of the barbs he hurled because "they went too far." Trump, who had threatened to cut "billions and billions" in federal subsidies and contracts with Musk's companies, was magnanimous, if aloof. He said he "thought it was very nice" that Musk posted a retraction. The spat began when Musk criticized Trump's "big, beautiful" spending bill, which independent analysts say would add trillions to the deficit, as a "disgusting abomination." Then it grew personal as he accused the president of "ingratitude," saying Trump would have lost last year's election without his support. Musk even suggested he might found a new political party. Tesla stock promptly lost a record $152 billion, although it began to recover when Musk ended his rant.

