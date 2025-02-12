What to know after a disaster and ahead of tax season
The IRS honors the victims of natural disasters like fires and earthquakes with extended deadlines and tax relief
When a natural disaster strikes, taxes are probably the last thing on your mind. But unfair as it may seem, tax day — typically April 15th — will come around no matter what.
The good news: "Historically, the Internal Revenue Service acknowledges the financial impact of devastating storms, droughts, forest fires and earthquakes with extended deadlines and tax relief," said Intuit TurboTax. Depending on your specific circumstances, this may include a tax deduction and an expedited tax refund, which could make getting back on your feet post-disaster just a little bit easier. Here is what you need to know.
You may automatically get a tax extension
If you live in certain disaster areas specified by the IRS, then you may not have to worry about filing your taxes by the usual April 15 deadline.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
For example, "the roughly 10 million taxpayers who live in Los Angeles County have an extension until Oct. 15 to file and pay to help those recovering from the recent wildfires," and "they also can delay paying quarterly estimated taxes," said The Wall Street Journal. Additionally, taxpayers in parts of Virginia, Florida and Tennessee, and "all of" Alabama, North Carolina and South Carolina have until May 1 to file due to Hurricane Milton and Hurricane Helene, said TaxSlayer.
Alongside individuals, these extensions also apply "to business owners, sole proprietors and business entities," as well as those whose "tax preparer lives in the disaster area [...] even if you live outside the area," said TaxSlayer.
You can check the IRS website to see if your area is eligible, in which case these extensions will automatically apply. Even if you do not live in the designated areas but were still impacted, you may be able to secure a later deadline if you contact the IRS.
You could qualify for disaster deductions
Another perk you may have access to is a tax deduction for any disaster damage you faced. However, "from 2018 to 2025, individuals can deduct losses only for federally declared disasters" — so "if your house is damaged or destroyed in a storm or fire that doesn't receive a federal designation, you can't take the deduction," said U.S. News & World Report.
For those who are eligible, these casualty losses can "be deducted even if you take the Standard Deduction rather than itemizing your deductions," said Intuit TurboTax. The amount of the loss you can claim, per IRS rules, is generally the "lesser of the cost basis of the property (which is usually what you paid for the house plus the cost of home improvements) or the drop in fair market value of your property because of the disaster," said U.S. News & World Report.
You might get your tax refund faster
One last silver lining come tax season is that "individual taxpayers and businesses in a federally declared disaster area can claim losses related to the disaster on their tax returns for the previous year and receive their refund in a shorter amount of time," said TaxSlayer. To do this, you will typically need to file an amended tax return.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Becca Stanek has worked as an editor and writer in the personal finance space since 2017. She previously served as a deputy editor and later a managing editor overseeing investing and savings content at LendingTree and as an editor at the financial startup SmartAsset, where she focused on retirement- and financial-adviser-related content. Before that, Becca was a staff writer at The Week, primarily contributing to Speed Reads.
-
The diamond market is losing its radiance
Under the radar Precious gemstones are rapidly dropping in price
By Devika Rao, The Week US Published
-
Bill Gates' first memoir, a Booker prize-nominated book debuts stateside and more
The Week Recommends 5 absorbing books to read this February
By Theara Coleman, The Week US Published
-
Sudoku medium: February 12, 2025
The Week's daily medium sudoku puzzle
By The Week Staff Published
-
What product prices could tariffs affect?
The Explainer President Trump's tariff plan may raise the cost of food, gas, pharmaceuticals and more
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published
-
Do you need to pay taxes on extra cash you make selling online?
The explainer The IRS is cracking down on people who fail to report added income from their side hustles
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published
-
How much can a month of not drinking save you?
The explainer Refusing to imbibe can have a surprising impact on your financial health
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published
-
4 ways to pay down student loan debt faster
the explainer Some of these changes may seem minuscule, but they add up over time
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published
-
Student loan wage garnishment: how it works and how you can stop it
The Explainer Your loan servicer may seize your wages if you fail to make payments on your student debt
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published
-
What to know if you default on your credit card
The Explainer If you fail to pay your debt for an extended period of time, there will be consequences — but there are also options to rescue your credit
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published
-
Is it worth renovating before listing your home?
The explainer Getting your house in top-notch shape will help attract potential buyers, but not all renovations are worth the money
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published
-
Is it worth trying to get the highest credit score?
The Explainer Here's what to know if you are seeking a perfect 850
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published