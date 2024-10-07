Alcohol-free drinks for Sober October

These are the best booze-free tipples from refreshing pale ales to bittersweet aperitifs

Guinness 0.0.
Guinness 0.0 looks almost identical to a draught pint of the original
(Image credit: Alamy / Mark Phillips)
By
published

Sober October is back, giving people an excuse to ditch the booze for a month – just before Christmas party season rolls around.

"What happens when you stop drinking alcohol?" said Christina Pérez in Vogue. "Pretty much everything you would expect – and also plenty that you might not." On top of the "obvious" benefits that come with abstaining (better sleep, reduced anxiety and a clearer head), there are also some pleasant surprises to be found from "glowier skin" to "deeper relationships".

Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK

Irenie Forshaw is a features writer at The Week, covering arts, culture and travel. She began her career in journalism at Leeds University, where she wrote for the student newspaper, The Gryphon, before working at The Guardian and The New Statesman Group. Irenie then became a senior writer at Elite Traveler, where she oversaw The Experts column.

