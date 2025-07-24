The UK's best outdoor cinemas
While away a balmy summer evening under the stars at these pop-up screenings
As Britain basks in the sun, outdoor cinemas have been "popping up" everywhere from swimming pools to parks, said The Times. Some screenings offer comfy deckchairs or sofas, while others encourage you to turn up with a picnic blanket and plenty of snacks. And while there remains a "very British sense of jeopardy when it comes to the weather forecast", it's well worth trying to catch an al fresco film this summer. Here are our top picks.
Sunset Cinema, Cardigan Castle, Pembrokeshire
Milford Haven's Torch Theatre runs its Sunset Cinema screenings at a handful of locations around the country each year but its Cardigan venue is "particularly special", said The Times. The screen is set amid the "melange of medieval ruins" and sprawling Victorian gardens in the castle grounds. This summer's programme includes screenings of "Toy Story", "Elvis" and "The Lion King". No seating is provided so make sure you bring a picnic rug or low-backed camping chair and some popcorn. Nearby, the "handsome" stone Albion hotel is the "coolest place to stay in town".
cardigancastle.com
Moonlight Flicks, Chester, Cheshire
Storyhouse has been bringing open-air cinema experiences to Chester for over a decade and for this year's venue, it's chosen Grosvenor Park, said Radio Times. Deckchairs and headphones are provided and if you get hungry you can order a wood-fired pizza. There are plenty of films to choose from in July and August from "catchy musicals" to "cult classics".
storyhouse.com
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Big Screen in the City, Exeter, Devon
This "iconic" cinema event is back for its 22nd year, when Princesshay Square will be "transformed" into an "immersive outdoor film experience" at the end of August, said Devon Live. Movie fans will be able to "enjoy much-loved classics" during the five-day "marathon" with the "illuminated Exeter Cathedral" providing a "stunning backdrop".
exeterphoenix.com
Wild Rumpus, Ilkley Lido, West Yorkshire
Bradford's City of Culture programme this summer includes a series of outdoor film screenings with "surprise immersive elements", said The Times. Ilkley Lido will be showing "Everybody's Talking about Jamie" and "Sexy Beast" at the end of August, while Thornton Viaduct will make an excellent backdrop for "The Grand Budapest Hotel" in September. And if you're looking for a "pleasant spot to retreat to afterwards", drive to the nearby Wheatley Arms in Ben Rhydding.
wildrumpus.org.uk
Rooftop Film Club, Peckham, London
Peckham's Bussey Building (pictured above) hosts regular cinema screenings on the roof from April to October. Romances like "The Notebook" are "usual crowd pullers" while horrors like "Midsommar" are "perfect to watch as the sun goes down over the city", said Time Out. The venue hands out soundproof headphones, comfy blankets and, when it drizzles, even raincoats.
rooftopfilmclub.com
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Irenie Forshaw is a features writer at The Week, covering arts, culture and travel. She began her career in journalism at Leeds University, where she wrote for the student newspaper, The Gryphon, before working at The Guardian and The New Statesman Group. Irenie then became a senior writer at Elite Traveler, where she oversaw The Experts column.
-
Crisis? What crisis? How Lionesses made the Euros final against the odds
Amid injuries and questions about form, England's women are one step away from glory
-
What the Renters' Rights Bill means for landlords and tenants
The Explainer Reforms will give tenants more protection from eviction – but may result in rent increases
-
How potatoes became an 'unusual bellwether' in Russia's economy
Under The Radarp Spud shortages are pointing to a wider crisis in the nation's finances