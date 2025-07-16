Cool off at the best saltwater pools in the UK

From 1930s Art Deco lidos to 'magical' tidal pools, these sheltered spots offer a safer alternative to sea swimming

People swimming at the Bude Sea Pool in Cornwall
'Magical': Bude Sea Pool in Cornwall
(Image credit: Gollykim / Getty Images)
By
published

Outdoor seawater pools offer an enchanting "dose of the wild in an enclave of safety", said The Guardian. These "sheltered" areas allow swimmers to enjoy the tide and "rich saltwater" while being protected from the wide ocean's "turbulent waves". The UK is home to many of these breathtaking tidal swimming pools. Here are some of the best.

Bude Sea Pool, Cornwall

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

