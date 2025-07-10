The Week contest: AI music
This week's question: Velvet Sundown, an AI-generated band that plays generic '70s country rock, is now racking more than 1 million listeners a month on Spotify. If the group were to release a rock song encouraging listeners to abandon human artists and embrace AI-produced music, what would it be titled?
Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Flight fraud
How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "AI music" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, July 15. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the July 25 issue and at theweek.com/contest on July 18. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.
The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.
