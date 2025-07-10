A set of microphones and drums
Velvet Sundown is an AI-generated band that plays generic '70s country rock
(Image credit: Karl Hendon / Getty Images)
By
published

This week's question: Velvet Sundown, an AI-generated band that plays generic '70s country rock, is now racking more than 1 million listeners a month on Spotify. If the group were to release a rock song encouraging listeners to abandon human artists and embrace AI-produced music, what would it be titled?

Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Flight fraud

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week US
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸