This week's question: A man flew for free for six years — taking at least 120 trips on seven airlines — by posing as a flight attendant. If Hollywood were to make a crime caper about this well-traveled counterfeit crew member, what would it be titled?

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Flight fraud" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, July 8. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the July 18 issue and at theweek.com/contest on July 11. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.