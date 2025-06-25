A flight attendant
A man flew for free for six years by posing as a flight attendant
(Image credit: Jupiter images / Getty Images)
By
published

This week's question: A man flew for free for six years — taking at least 120 trips on seven airlines — by posing as a flight attendant. If Hollywood were to make a crime caper about this well-traveled counterfeit crew member, what would it be titled?

Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Tornado wedding

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week US
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸