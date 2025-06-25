The Week contest: Flight fraud
This week's question: A man flew for free for six years — taking at least 120 trips on seven airlines — by posing as a flight attendant. If Hollywood were to make a crime caper about this well-traveled counterfeit crew member, what would it be titled?
Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Tornado wedding
How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Flight fraud" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, July 8. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the July 18 issue and at theweek.com/contest on July 11. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
Is Trump sidelining Congress' war powers?
Today's Big Question The Iran attack renews a long-running debate
-
6 productivity-ready homes with great offices
Feature Featuring an office with a gas fireplace in Oregon and a shared workspace with wraparound windows in Massachusetts
-
How quarterly estimated tax payments work and when they are due
The Explainer Freelancers, small business owners and those with a side hustle may need to make more frequent tax payments
-
Magazine solutions - June 27, 2025
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - June 27, 2025
-
Magazine printables - June 27, 2025
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - June 27, 2025
-
Quiz of The Week: 14 – 20 June
Have you been paying attention to The Week's news?
-
The Week contest: Tornado wedding
Puzzles and Quizzes
-
Quiz of The Week: 7 – 13 June
Have you been paying attention to The Week's news?
-
Magazine solutions - June 20, 2025
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - June 20, 2025
-
Magazine printables - June 20, 2025
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - June 20, 2025
-
The Week contest: Ticket showtune
Puzzles and Quizzes