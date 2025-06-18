The Week contest: Tornado wedding
This week's question: When a tornado approached during a couple's wedding in Portales, N.M., their photographer seized the moment to snap some images of the newlyweds kissing with the twister looming in the background. In seven or fewer words, come with a caption to accompany a photo from this dramatic wedding shoot.
Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Ticket showtune
How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Tornado wedding" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, June 24. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the July 4/July 11 issue and at theweek.com/contest on June 27. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.
The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
