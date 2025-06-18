A tornado
A photographer catches newlyweds kissing with a twister in the background
(Image credit: JP Midwest Storm Chaser / Getty Images)
This week's question: When a tornado approached during a couple's wedding in Portales, N.M., their photographer seized the moment to snap some images of the newlyweds kissing with the twister looming in the background. In seven or fewer words, come with a caption to accompany a photo from this dramatic wedding shoot.

Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Ticket showtune

