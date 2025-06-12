This week's question: The 2024-25 Broadway season was the highest-grossing in history, at $1.89 billion, with tickets to celebrity-filled shows selling for upward of $800. If a Broadway composer were to write a song-and-dance number about how expensive it is to see a show these days, what would it be titled?

Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Penny epitaph

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Ticket showtune" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, June 17. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the June 27 issue and at theweek.com/contest on June 20. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.