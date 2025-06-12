Cast members perform &#039;Moulin Rouge! The Musical&#039; on Broadway
The 2024-25 Broadway season was the highest-grossing in history
(Image credit: Liao Pan / China News Service / VCG via Getty Images)
By
published

This week's question: The 2024-25 Broadway season was the highest-grossing in history, at $1.89 billion, with tickets to celebrity-filled shows selling for upward of $800. If a Broadway composer were to write a song-and-dance number about how expensive it is to see a show these days, what would it be titled?

Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Penny epitaph

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week US
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸