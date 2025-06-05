The Week contest: Penny epitaph
This week's question: The Treasury Department announced that it will soon stop producing pennies, after determining that each 1-cent coin costs 3.7 cents to manufacture. In seven or fewer words, come up with an epitaph for our smallest denomination of currency.
Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Streaker race
How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Penny epitaph" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, June 10. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the June 20 issue and at theweek.com/contest on June 13. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
6 sun-drenched homes by the sea
Feature Featuring a large patio overlooking the ocean in Laguna Beach and a marble rainfall shower in Norwalk
-
Is China winning the AI race?
Today's Big Question Or is it playing a different game than the US?
-
5 refreshing podcasts you may have missed this spring
The Week Recommends Exploring the cultural impact of Jerry Springer, a look at contemporary spending habits and more
-
Quiz of The Week: 24 – 30 May
Have you been paying attention to The Week's news?
-
The Week contest: Streaker race
Puzzles and Quizzes
-
Magazine solutions - June 6, 2025
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - June 6, 2025
-
Magazine printables - June 6, 2025
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - June 6, 2025
-
Quiz of The Week: 17 – 23 May
Have you been paying attention to The Week's news?
-
The Week contest: Fight rule
Puzzles and Quizzes
-
Magazine solutions - May 30, 2025
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - May 30, 2025
-
Magazine printables - May 30, 2025
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - May 30, 2025