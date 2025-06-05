This week's question: The Treasury Department announced that it will soon stop producing pennies, after determining that each 1-cent coin costs 3.7 cents to manufacture. In seven or fewer words, come up with an epitaph for our smallest denomination of currency.

Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Streaker race

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Penny epitaph" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, June 10. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the June 20 issue and at theweek.com/contest on June 13. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.