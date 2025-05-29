Runners compete in a marathon
A South Carolina nudist resort is starting up its annual clothing-optional 5K race
This week's question: A South Carolina nudist resort has signed up a record 160 participants in its annual clothing-optional 5K race, the Buck Creek Streak. Using PG-rated language, what would you call a sports film that follows the tireless and unattired competitors taking part in it?

