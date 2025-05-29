The Week contest: Streaker race
This week's question: A South Carolina nudist resort has signed up a record 160 participants in its annual clothing-optional 5K race, the Buck Creek Streak. Using PG-rated language, what would you call a sports film that follows the tireless and unattired competitors taking part in it?
Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Fight rule
How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Streaker race" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, June 3. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the June 13 issue and at theweek.com/contest on June 6. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.
The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.
