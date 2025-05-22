This week's question: Not content to simply battle it out in the boardroom, a growing number of venture capitalists, crypto enthusiasts, and other tech industry figures are taking up martial arts and pummeling each other in cage matches. In seven or fewer words, come up with the first rule of Tech Bro Fight Club.

Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Moneyless muppets

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Fight rule" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, May 27. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the June 6 issue and at theweek.com/contest on May 30. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.