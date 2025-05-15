This week's question: The Trump administration has terminated a federal grant that helps fund PBS children's shows, including Sesame Street. If Sesame Street's puppet cast were to sing a song about how the beloved show's finances are no longer A-OK, what would the number be titled?

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Moneyless Muppets" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, May 20. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the May 30 issue and at theweek.com/contest on May 23. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.