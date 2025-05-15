The Week contest: Moneyless Muppets
This week's question: The Trump administration has terminated a federal grant that helps fund PBS children's shows, including Sesame Street. If Sesame Street's puppet cast were to sing a song about how the beloved show's finances are no longer A-OK, what would the number be titled?
Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Food film
How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Moneyless Muppets" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, May 20. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the May 30 issue and at theweek.com/contest on May 23. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
Shaky starts: A jobs drought for new grads
Feature The job market is growing, but Gen Z grads are struggling to find work
-
'Forever': Judy Blume's controversial novel gets a modern adaptation
The Explainer The Netflix series gives the 1975 novel all the trappings of modern teen life
-
Why does the GOP want to ban state-level AI regulation for a decade?
TODAY'S BIG QUESTION House Republicans are pushing to block states from making their own AI laws for the next ten years, even as expert warn the results could be disastrous.
-
Quiz of The Week: 3 – 9 May
Have you been paying attention to The Week's news?
-
The Week contest: Food film
Puzzles and Quizzes
-
Magazine solutions - May 16, 2025
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - May 16, 2025
-
Magazine printables - May 16, 2025
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - May 16, 2025
-
Quiz of The Week: 26 April - 2 May
Have you been paying attention to The Week's news?
-
Magazine solutions - May 9, 2025
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - May 9, 2025
-
Magazine printables - May 9, 2025
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - May 9, 2025
-
The Week contest: Drinking chimps
Puzzles and Quizzes