Sesame Street characters
The Trump administration has terminated a federal grant that helps fund PBS children's shows
(Image credit: Gordon Donovan / Getty Images)
By
published

This week's question: The Trump administration has terminated a federal grant that helps fund PBS children's shows, including Sesame Street. If Sesame Street's puppet cast were to sing a song about how the beloved show's finances are no longer A-OK, what would the number be titled?

Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Food film

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week US
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸