This week's question: Wellness maven Gwyneth Paltrow recently confessed that she's eating dairy and carbs again after growing "a little sick of" her strict years-long paleo diet. If Hollywood were to make a movie about an actress who gets a new lease on life after rediscovering the joys of bread and cheese, what would it be titled?

Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Drinking chimps

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Food film" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, May 13. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the May 23 issue and at theweek.com/contest on May 16. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.