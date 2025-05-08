The Week contest: Food film
This week's question: Wellness maven Gwyneth Paltrow recently confessed that she's eating dairy and carbs again after growing "a little sick of" her strict years-long paleo diet. If Hollywood were to make a movie about an actress who gets a new lease on life after rediscovering the joys of bread and cheese, what would it be titled?
Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Drinking chimps
How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Food film" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, May 13. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the May 23 issue and at theweek.com/contest on May 16. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
Magazine solutions - May 16, 2025
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - May 16, 2025
-
Magazine printables - May 16, 2025
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - May 16, 2025
-
Quiz of The Week: 26 April - 2 May
Have you been paying attention to The Week's news?
-
Magazine solutions - May 9, 2025
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - May 9, 2025
-
Magazine printables - May 9, 2025
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - May 9, 2025
-
The Week contest: Drinking chimps
Puzzles and Quizzes
-
The Week contest: Spaceflight song
Puzzles and Quizzes
-
Quiz of The Week: 19 - 25 April
Have you been paying attention to The Week's news?