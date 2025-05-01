Western chimpanzees
The first all-female multiperson spaceflight
(Image credit: Fiona Rogers / Getty Images)
By
published

This week's question: Wild chimpanzees have for the first time been filmed getting drunk together on fermented breadfruit, suggesting humans aren't the only primates who use alcohol to aid social bonding. If David Attenborough were to make a wildlife documentary about these booze-loving simians, what would it be titled?

Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Spaceflight song

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week US
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸