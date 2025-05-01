This week's question: Wild chimpanzees have for the first time been filmed getting drunk together on fermented breadfruit, suggesting humans aren't the only primates who use alcohol to aid social bonding. If David Attenborough were to make a wildlife documentary about these booze-loving simians, what would it be titled?

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Drinking chimps" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, May 6. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the May 16 issue and at theweek.com/contest on May 9. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.