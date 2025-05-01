The Week contest: Drinking chimps
This week's question: Wild chimpanzees have for the first time been filmed getting drunk together on fermented breadfruit, suggesting humans aren't the only primates who use alcohol to aid social bonding. If David Attenborough were to make a wildlife documentary about these booze-loving simians, what would it be titled?
Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Spaceflight song
How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Drinking chimps" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, May 6. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the May 16 issue and at theweek.com/contest on May 9. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
How could Trump ending a VA mortgage program leave veterans on the streets?
Today's Big Question Vets could face foreclosure as a result of the White House's actions
-
Kamala Harris steps back on center stage
IN THE SPOTLIGHT In her first major speech since Donald Trump took office, the former presidential candidate took solid aim at this administration as speculation grows about her future
-
Supreme Court may bless church-run charter schools
Speed Read The case is 'one of the biggest on church and state in a generation'
-
The Week contest: Spaceflight song
Puzzles and Quizzes
-
Quiz of The Week: 19 - 25 April
Have you been paying attention to The Week's news?
-
Magazine solutions - May 2, 2025
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - May 2, 2025
-
Magazine printables - May 2, 2025
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - May 2, 2025
-
The Week contest: Robot melodrama
Puzzles and Quizzes
-
Magazine solutions - April 25, 2025
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - April 25, 2025
-
Magazine printables - April 25, 2025
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - April 25, 2025
-
Quiz of The Week: 12 - 17 April
Have you been paying attention to The Week's news?