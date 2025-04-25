The Week contest: Spaceflight song
This week's question: Pop star Katy Perry said she is "for sure" going to write a song about the recent trip she took with journalist Gayle King and others on the first all-female multiperson spaceflight. Suggest a title for the pop star's upcoming musical tribute to the brief voyage.
Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Robot melodrama
How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Spaceflight song" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, April 29. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the May 9 issue and at theweek.com/contest on May 2. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.
The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.
