A robotic hand holds a service bell
Tech executive Bernt Bornich has staffed his house with a robot butler
(Image credit: Andrey Popov / Getty Images)
By
published

This week's question: Tech executive Bernt Bornich has staffed his house with a robot butler. What would you call a Downton Abbey-style drama where the household staff is made up entirely of humanoid machines?

Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Virginia aliens

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week US
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸