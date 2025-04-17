The Week contest: Robot melodrama
This week's question: Tech executive Bernt Bornich has staffed his house with a robot butler. What would you call a Downton Abbey-style drama where the household staff is made up entirely of humanoid machines?
Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Virginia aliens
How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Robot melodrama" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, April 22. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the May 2 issue and at theweek.com/contest on April 25. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.
The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.
