Virginia&#039;s state motto
The state's motto is "Virginia Is for Lovers"
(Image credit: FotoMak / Getty Images)
By
published

This week's question: A recent study identified Virginia as the state best equipped to survive an alien invasion. If the state were to change its tourism motto from "Virginia Is for Lovers" to a phrase that promotes this surprising strength, what would it be?

Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Soundproof web

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week US
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸