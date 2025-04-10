The Week contest: Virginia aliens
This week's question: A recent study identified Virginia as the state best equipped to survive an alien invasion. If the state were to change its tourism motto from "Virginia Is for Lovers" to a phrase that promotes this surprising strength, what would it be?
Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Soundproof web
How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Virginia aliens" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, April 15. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the April 25 issue and at theweek.com/contest on April 18. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.
The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.
-
