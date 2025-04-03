The Week contest: Soundproof web
This week's question: Researchers have discovered that funnel-web spiders from busy urban areas can weave soundproof webs, allowing them to eat their prey in peace. If a company were to manufacture a scaled-up funnel web for noise phobic humans, what name should it give the product?
Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Marriage pounds
How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Soundproof web" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, April 8. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the April 18 issue and at theweek.com/contest on April 11. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
6 dream homes with chef’s kitchens
Feature Featuring a house with two kitchen islands in Utah and a kitchen with a stove nook in New York
By The Week US Published
-
DVT: what to know about the blood clot plaguing NBA players
The Explainer Multiple players have been diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis over the past few months
By Theara Coleman, The Week US Published
-
Is Elon Musk's DOGE job coming to an end?
TODAY'S BIG QUESTION Plummeting popularity, a stinging electoral defeat, and Tesla's shrinking market share could be pulling the tech billionaire out of Trump's presidential orbit
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Quiz of The Week: 22 - 28 March
Have you been paying attention to The Week's news?
By The Week Staff Published
-
Magazine solutions - April 4, 2025
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - April 4, 2025
By The Week Staff Published
-
Magazine printables - April 4, 2025
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - April 4, 2025
By The Week Staff Published
-
The Week contest: Marriage pounds
Puzzles and Quizzes
By The Week US Last updated
-
Quiz of The Week: 15 - 21 March
Have you been paying attention to The Week's news?
By The Week Staff Published
-
The Week contest: Bird battle
Puzzles and Quizzes
By The Week US Published
-
Magazine solutions - March 28, 2025
Feature Issue - March 28, 2025
By The Week US Published
-
Magazine printables - March 28, 2025
Feature Issue - March 28, 2025
By The Week US Published