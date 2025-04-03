This week's question: Researchers have discovered that funnel-web spiders from busy urban areas can weave soundproof webs, allowing them to eat their prey in peace. If a company were to manufacture a scaled-up funnel web for noise phobic humans, what name should it give the product?

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Soundproof web" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, April 8. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the April 18 issue and at theweek.com/contest on April 11. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.