The Week contest: Marriage pounds
This week’s question: Polish researchers have concluded that getting married triples obesity rates among men, but has no equivalent effect on women. Please come up with a medical term to describe the tendency for men to pile on the pounds after saying “I do.”
Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Bird battle
How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type “Marriage pounds” in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, April 1. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the April 11 issue and at theweek.com/contest on April 4. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.
The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.
-
