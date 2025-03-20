The Week contest: Bird battle
This week's question: An amateur photographer in Ontario went viral after capturing images of a 20-minute battle between a Canada goose and a bald eagle; the clash on a frozen lake ended with the feisty goose fighting off America’s national bird. In seven or fewer words, come up with a photo caption for this symbolism-laden image.
Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Foot PSA
How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Bird battle" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, March 25. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the April 4 issue and at theweek.com/contest on March 28. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
Magazine solutions - March 28, 2025
Feature Issue - March 28, 2025
By The Week US Published
-
Magazine printables - March 28, 2025
Feature Issue - March 28, 2025
By The Week US Published
-
How are attorneys dealing with Trump's attacks on law firms?
Today's Big Question Trump has sanctioned the law firm that investigated his dealings with Stormy Daniels, among others
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Magazine solutions - March 28, 2025
Feature Issue - March 28, 2025
By The Week US Published
-
Magazine printables - March 28, 2025
Feature Issue - March 28, 2025
By The Week US Published
-
Quiz of The Week: 8 - 14 March
Have you been paying attention to The Week's news?
By The Week Staff Published
-
The Week contest: Foot PSA
Puzzles and Quizzes
By The Week US Last updated
-
Magazine solutions - March 21, 2025
Feature Issue - March 21, 2025
By The Week US Published
-
Magazine printables - March 21, 2025
Feature Issue - March 21, 2025
By The Week US Published
-
Magazine solutions - March 14, 2025
Feature Issue - March 14, 2025
By The Week US Published
-
Magazine printables - March 14, 2025
Feature Issue - March 14, 2025
By The Week US Published