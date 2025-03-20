A Canada goose
This week's question: An amateur photographer in Ontario went viral after capturing images of a 20-minute battle between a Canada goose and a bald eagle; the clash on a frozen lake ended with the feisty goose fighting off America’s national bird. In seven or fewer words, come up with a photo caption for this symbolism-laden image.

