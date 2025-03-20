This week's question: An amateur photographer in Ontario went viral after capturing images of a 20-minute battle between a Canada goose and a bald eagle; the clash on a frozen lake ended with the feisty goose fighting off America’s national bird. In seven or fewer words, come up with a photo caption for this symbolism-laden image.

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Bird battle" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, March 25. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the April 4 issue and at theweek.com/contest on March 28. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.