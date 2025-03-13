The Week contest: Foot PSA
This week's question: Alarmed podiatrists are urging young people not to participate in the #droppingthingsonmyfoot challenge, in which TikTok users record their reactions to dropping heavy objects — including air fryers, tables, and computer monitors — on their own feet. In seven or fewer words, come up with a PSA message warning teens against crushing their toes for likes and shares.
Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Missed inheritance
How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Foot PSA" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, March 18. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the March 28 issue and at theweek.com/contest on March 21. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.
The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.
