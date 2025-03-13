A podiatrist treating feet
Teens are participating in the #droppingthingsonmyfoot challenge
(Image credit: Visoot Uthairam / Getty Images)
By
published

This week's question: Alarmed podiatrists are urging young people not to participate in the #droppingthingsonmyfoot challenge, in which TikTok users record their reactions to dropping heavy objects — including air fryers, tables, and computer monitors — on their own feet. In seven or fewer words, come up with a PSA message warning teens against crushing their toes for likes and shares.

Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Missed inheritance

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
The Week US
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸