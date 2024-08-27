RFK Jr.'s Trump endorsement: GOP windfall or minor jolt?

Some believe RFK Jr. abandoning his presidential bid could be game-changing — others aren't so sure

Kennedy had previously "garnered support from both Republicans and Democrats at about an equal amount"
Justin Klawans, The Week US
Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. ended his bid for the White House on Aug. 23 and endorsed Republican candidate Donald Trump. The son of political icon Robert F. Kennedy will not take the presidential oath of office this coming January, but will his endorsement of Trump have a major impact on the trajectory of the election?

Previous polls showed that Kennedy's existence in the race would likely siphon more votes away from Trump than President Joe Biden. But with Biden now replaced at the top of the Democratic ticket by Vice President Kamala Harris — and with Harris gaining momentum in the polls against Trump — the Kennedy element in the race for the White House could be a whole new one. Or, as some have posited, it may not make much of a difference.

Justin Klawans, The Week US

 Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other Hollywood news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.  

