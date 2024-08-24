Trump flustered by the Harris surge

The selection of Kamala Harris as the Democratic candidate has shaken up the presidential race

Former US President Donald Trump during a news conference at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, US, on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024.
(Image credit: Getty Images_Bloomberg)
The elevation of Kamala Harris has transformed the presidential race, said Jonathan Chait in New York Magazine. As well as re-energising the Democrats, the move has had a secondary effect: sending Donald Trump around the bend. Having survived an assassination attempt and enjoyed a rapturous reception at the Republican National Convention, he was confident of beating Joe Biden – and this kept his more self-destructive traits in check. But Biden's withdrawal from the race, and the surge of momentum behind Harris, have led Trump to "indulge his most deranged instincts". In rambling press conferences and rallies, he has raged against Harris, even claiming that the crowds at her events have been concocted through using artificial intelligence. 

Denied a rematch



