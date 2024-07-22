DHS opens review of Trump assassination attempt
An independent panel will investigate the Secret Service's handling of the shooting
What happened
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Sunday named an independent commission to review the July 13 assassination attempt on Donald Trump. Trump released a letter from Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Texas) on Saturday saying the "2 cm wide wound" to Trump's right ear from the gunman's bullet didn't require stitches and was "beginning to granulate and heal properly."
Who said what
The panel, which includes top security officials from the Obama and Bush administrations, will have 45 days to "examine what happened and provide actionable recommendations to ensure" the Secret Service carries out "their no-fail mission most effectively and to prevent something like this from ever happening again," Mayorkas said.
The letter from Jackson, a former Trump White House physician turned "political ally whose actions as a medical provider have come into question over the years, marks the most extensive medical information Trump's team has shared publicly" since the shooting, The Washington Post said.
What next?
Secret Service Director Kim Cheatle, facing increasing Republican pressure to step down, is expected to face tough questioning before the House Oversight Committee on Monday. Jackson said Trump will undergo "further evaluations, including a comprehensive hearing exam, as needed."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.
-
'The weaponization of AI is just beginning'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US Published
-
Biden ends reelection bid, endorses Harris
Speed Read The sitting president gave his VP full support to replace him atop the Democratic ticket
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Neurocosmetics: the beauty trend blending mental health and self-care
The Explainer Could a moisturizer really shift your mood?
By Theara Coleman, The Week US Published
-
Biden ends reelection bid, endorses Harris
Speed Read The sitting president gave his VP full support to replace him atop the Democratic ticket
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Can Kamala Harris beat Trump?
Today's Big Question Some senior Democrats are unsure the vice-president can win in November even as party closes ranks behind her
By The Week UK Published
-
Iran: does Masoud Pezeshkian's election mark a turning point?
Talking Point New president is seen as a progressive but much will depend on how the US reacts
By The Week UK Published
-
Houthis claim drone attack on Tel Aviv
Speed Read The attack on the Israeli city killed one person and injured at least 10
By Arion McNicoll, The Week UK Published
-
Deadly protests escalate in Bangladesh
Speed Read Students are clashing with police over the government's job quota system
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
'Although we can't eliminate political violence, we can minimize it'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US Published
-
Pelosi and Obama add to doubts over Biden
Speed Read Both Democrats think the president should reconsider his reelection campaign, insiders say
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Biden tests positive for Covid in fresh blow to campaign
Speed Read The president said he would consider dropping out of the race if presented with a "medical condition"
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published