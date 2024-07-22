DHS opens review of Trump assassination attempt

What happened

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Sunday named an independent commission to review the July 13 assassination attempt on Donald Trump. Trump released a letter from Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Texas) on Saturday saying the "2 cm wide wound" to Trump's right ear from the gunman's bullet didn't require stitches and was "beginning to granulate and heal properly."

Who said what

The panel, which includes top security officials from the Obama and Bush administrations, will have 45 days to "examine what happened and provide actionable recommendations to ensure" the Secret Service carries out "their no-fail mission most effectively and to prevent something like this from ever happening again," Mayorkas said.



The letter from Jackson, a former Trump White House physician turned "political ally whose actions as a medical provider have come into question over the years, marks the most extensive medical information Trump's team has shared publicly" since the shooting, The Washington Post said.

What next?

Secret Service Director Kim Cheatle, facing increasing Republican pressure to step down, is expected to face tough questioning before the House Oversight Committee on Monday. Jackson said Trump will undergo "further evaluations, including a comprehensive hearing exam, as needed."