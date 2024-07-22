DHS opens review of Trump assassination attempt

An independent panel will investigate the Secret Service's handling of the shooting

Donald Trump shows off his ear bandage at post-shooting rally in Michigan
Rep. Ronny Jackson said the "2 cm wide wound" to Trump's right ear from the gunman's bullet was "beginning to heal"
Peter Weber, The Week US
What happened

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Sunday named an independent commission to review the July 13 assassination attempt on Donald Trump. Trump released a letter from Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Texas) on Saturday saying the "2 cm wide wound" to Trump's right ear from the gunman's bullet didn't require stitches and was "beginning to granulate and heal properly."

Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

