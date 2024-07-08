These are the Democrats calling for Biden to step aside

As concerns over Joe Biden's age and mental acuity threaten his reelection campaign, a growing number of Democrats are publicly calling for a change in candidates — before it's too late

President Joe Biden looks at his wristwatch
Democrats increasingly concerned over Joe Biden's age and acuity have publicly called for him to step aside
(Image credit: Samuel Corum / Getty Images)
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
By
published

President Joe Biden's reelection strategy seemed simple: keep the race focused on Donald Trump's many flaws and weaknesses to present voters with a choice between chaos and stability. But following the president's disastrous debate performance in late June, Biden has instead been forced to defend himself against growing concerns over his advanced age and mental acuity which threaten to derail his campaign. 

While some of the attacks on Biden's fitness for office can be attributed to partisan electioneering by Trump and his MAGA base, an increasing number of Democrats have also begun publicly calling for someone else at the top of their ticket come Election Day. Although Biden has steadfastly vowed to continue running against Trump, his repeated insistence that he is fit for another four years in office has done nothing to quell dissent from within his party. 

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

