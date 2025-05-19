How the UK still benefits from EU funds

Keir Starmer seeks access to bloc's new rearmament fund, while British scientists reap £500 million in EU research grants

Keir Starmer shaking hands with Emmanuel Macron outside the Elysee Palace in March 2025
Defence contracts: France said to be 'pressing hard' for a 'Europe-first policy'
(Image credit: Tom Nicholson / Getty Images)
By
published

A centrepiece of today's UK-EU summit is a new defence and security pact that paves the way for British defence manufacturers to bid for contracts from the €150 billion (£126 billion) Security Action for Europe fund.

As part of this "reset" with the EU, Keir Starmer is thought to have made "significant concessions" on European fishing rights in British waters, said The Times. Even so, not everyone was so keen to let the UK in, with France, in particular, "pressing hard" for a "Europe-first policy" on defence contracts, one diplomat told the newspaper. The debate over how much access British companies should have to EU funds is part of the delicate ongoing process of defining the UK's relationship to Europe in the aftermath of Brexit.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Harriet Marsden, The Week UK

Harriet Marsden is a writer for The Week, mostly covering UK and global news and politics. Before joining the site, she was a freelance journalist for seven years, specialising in social affairs, gender equality and culture. She worked for The Guardian, The Times and The Independent, and regularly contributed articles to The Sunday Times, The Telegraph, The New Statesman, Tortoise Media and Metro, as well as appearing on BBC Radio London, Times Radio and “Woman’s Hour”. She has a master’s in international journalism from City University, London, and was awarded the "journalist-at-large" fellowship by the Local Trust charity in 2021. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸