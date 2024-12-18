Will Starmer's Brexit reset work?

PM will have to tread a fine line to keep Leavers on side as leaks suggest EU's 'tough red lines' in trade talks next year

Illustration of Keir Starmer, text from the Brexit white paper and colours of the EU flag
Keir we go again: upcoming 'reset' talks with the EU could be 'politically difficult' for Starmer
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images)
By
published

It is nearly a decade since the UK voted to leave the EU but Brexit is once again back on the political agenda, as Keir Starmer seeks a "reset" in relations and new terms for Britain's trading relationship with the bloc.

"We've been really clear from the get-go that this is not about re-entry to the EU," the PM told The Sun. But it's clear he does want a softening of trade barriers. "I want to make sure that we get a better deal for people," he said, so that "they feel better off, they get better public services".

