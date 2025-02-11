Thatcherism at 50: is Iron Lady's reputation not for turning?

The influence of Britain's first female prime minister is still felt half a century after she became Conservative leader

Margaret Thatcher
Margaret Thatcher: 'invoked' by Keir Starmer and Kemi Badenoch's 'political heroine'
(Image credit: Bettmann / Getty)
By
published

Margaret Thatcher is "still adored and revered" by the Conservative Party, "grudgingly respected" by Labour prime ministers past and present, and "despised and reviled on the left and in many working class communities", said Sky News' Jon Craig.

Fifty years ago this week Thatcher became the Conservative leader and her central ideology of "rolling back the frontiers of the state" continues to have a profound influence on British politics.

Sorcha Bradley, The Week UK

