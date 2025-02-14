Trump lays out plans for broad 'reciprocal' tariffs

Tariffs imposed on countries that are deemed to be treating the US unfairly could ignite a global trade war and worsen American inflation

President Donald Trump signs orders on reciprocal tariffs
President Donald Trump signs orders on reciprocal tariffs
(Image credit: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds / AFP via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

President Donald Trump Thursday ordered the Commerce Department and U.S. trade representative to assess all foreign trading partners to determine "reciprocal tariffs" he would impose on countries deemed to be treating the U.S. unfairly. The review would look at tariffs other countries levy on U.S. exports plus other criteria like regulations, taxes and exchange rates.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸