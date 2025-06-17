The best podcasts for bookworms

From reading list recommendations to author interviews, these literary listens are perfect for bibliophiles

Pile of books on a wooden table
Book club podcasts are an 'undeniable hit'
(Image credit: Thomas Bethge / Alamy)
By
published

"Welcome to the era of the book club podcast," said Emily Watkins in The i Paper. The formula is straightforward: the host chooses a book to talk about and audiences "tune in at their leisure" to listen. "It's an undeniable hit," especially for those who "shudder at the thought of talking to strangers".

With Gen Z increasingly turning to physical books, in part fuelled by the rise of #booktok and vocal celebrity readers like Dua Lipa, it seems book clubs – both on and offline – are "more popular than ever". The nature of podcasts means audiences can either read the title before listening or "dip into an episode" about a book they haven't read. Here are some of the best.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK

Irenie Forshaw is a features writer at The Week, covering arts, culture and travel. She began her career in journalism at Leeds University, where she wrote for the student newspaper, The Gryphon, before working at The Guardian and The New Statesman Group. Irenie then became a senior writer at Elite Traveler, where she oversaw The Experts column.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸