Is Ron DeSantis losing steam in Florida?

Legislative Republicans defy a lame-duck governor

DeSantis is a 'weaker governor than he was two or three years ago'
Joel Mathis, The Week US
When 2024 started, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) seemingly had a good shot at becoming the next president of the United States. A year later, he's struggling to rein in his fellow Sunshine State Republicans.

Recent developments in Florida reveal "how much clout DeSantis has lost," said Politico. The governor this month called a special session of the GOP-controlled legislature to pass an anti-immigration bill. But legislators rejected DeSantis' proposal and passed a different version, saying their plan — which takes immigration authorities out of the governor's office — is "most in line" with President Donald Trump's vision. They also overrode DeSantis' veto of a $57 million budget for legislative support services. It's a stark pivot for a legislative branch that mostly followed the governor's directives as he geared up for a presidential campaign. "I guess the boxing gloves are on," said State Rep. Mike Caruso (R).

