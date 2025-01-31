Is Ron DeSantis losing steam in Florida?

When 2024 started, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) seemingly had a good shot at becoming the next president of the United States. A year later, he's struggling to rein in his fellow Sunshine State Republicans.

Recent developments in Florida reveal "how much clout DeSantis has lost, " said Politico . The governor this month called a special session of the GOP-controlled legislature to pass an anti-immigration bill . But legislators rejected DeSantis' proposal and passed a different version, saying their plan — which takes immigration authorities out of the governor's office — is "most in line" with President Donald Trump's vision. They also overrode DeSantis' veto of a $57 million budget for legislative support services. It's a stark pivot for a legislative branch that mostly followed the governor's directives as he geared up for a presidential campaign. "I guess the boxing gloves are on," said State Rep. Mike Caruso (R).

DeSantis is "learning the price of burning bridges," said The Miami Herald in an editorial. The governor spent much of his tenure "running roughshod" over legislators, using his popularity with voters to "compel lawmakers to comply with virtually all of his requests" — while often ignoring the need to "foster relationships." The dynamic changed when DeSantis lost the GOP presidential nomination to Trump. Now he is "fighting the lame duck label" as he serves out his second term. "Building goodwill with other Florida political leaders might have served him well right about now."

There's also a lesson for national-level Republicans, Mary Ellen Klas said at Bloomberg . "Congress should take note" of Florida legislators' willingness to buck DeSantis. Their willingness to go against his demands is a "head-spinning about-face" that is "commendable for its attempt to revive the system of checks and balances" that had gone slack during the first six years of the governor's tenure. That's an important example, especially as Trump attempts to assert his own executive authority. "Now, Congress should give it a try."

What next?

The battle between DeSantis and the legislature has sparked a "newfound impetus towards aggressive oversight," said The Palm Beach Post . House Speaker Daniel Perez, a Miami Republican, vowed to create "workgroups to ensure the DeSantis administration is implementing laws correctly." Legislators also plan to more closely examine and perhaps override more of the governor's vetoes. That's welcome news to Tallahassee Democrats who have had little power in opposition. DeSantis is "already a weaker governor than he was two or three years ago," said House Democratic Leader Fentrice Driskell.