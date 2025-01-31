Is Ron DeSantis losing steam in Florida?
Legislative Republicans defy a lame-duck governor
When 2024 started, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) seemingly had a good shot at becoming the next president of the United States. A year later, he's struggling to rein in his fellow Sunshine State Republicans.
Recent developments in Florida reveal "how much clout DeSantis has lost," said Politico. The governor this month called a special session of the GOP-controlled legislature to pass an anti-immigration bill. But legislators rejected DeSantis' proposal and passed a different version, saying their plan — which takes immigration authorities out of the governor's office — is "most in line" with President Donald Trump's vision. They also overrode DeSantis' veto of a $57 million budget for legislative support services. It's a stark pivot for a legislative branch that mostly followed the governor's directives as he geared up for a presidential campaign. "I guess the boxing gloves are on," said State Rep. Mike Caruso (R).
What did the commentators say?
DeSantis is "learning the price of burning bridges," said The Miami Herald in an editorial. The governor spent much of his tenure "running roughshod" over legislators, using his popularity with voters to "compel lawmakers to comply with virtually all of his requests" — while often ignoring the need to "foster relationships." The dynamic changed when DeSantis lost the GOP presidential nomination to Trump. Now he is "fighting the lame duck label" as he serves out his second term. "Building goodwill with other Florida political leaders might have served him well right about now."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
There's also a lesson for national-level Republicans, Mary Ellen Klas said at Bloomberg. "Congress should take note" of Florida legislators' willingness to buck DeSantis. Their willingness to go against his demands is a "head-spinning about-face" that is "commendable for its attempt to revive the system of checks and balances" that had gone slack during the first six years of the governor's tenure. That's an important example, especially as Trump attempts to assert his own executive authority. "Now, Congress should give it a try."
What next?
The battle between DeSantis and the legislature has sparked a "newfound impetus towards aggressive oversight," said The Palm Beach Post. House Speaker Daniel Perez, a Miami Republican, vowed to create "workgroups to ensure the DeSantis administration is implementing laws correctly." Legislators also plan to more closely examine and perhaps override more of the governor's vetoes. That's welcome news to Tallahassee Democrats who have had little power in opposition. DeSantis is "already a weaker governor than he was two or three years ago," said House Democratic Leader Fentrice Driskell.
DeSantis is "ready to take his dispute with the legislature to the ballot box," said Politico. The governor is ready to put money into GOP primary races across the state — and to put his political and fund-raising muscle to work to help anoint his successor in the Florida governor's mansion. Anybody who opposed him during the immigration special session is "not going to get elected governor in this state," DeSantis said. The question now is if he still has enough influence to make the threat stick.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association.
-
Magazine solutions - February 7, 2025
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - February 7, 2025
By The Week US Published
-
Magazine printables - February 7, 2025
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - February 7, 2025
By The Week US Published
-
Hands-on experiences that let travelers connect with the culture
The Week Recommends Sharpen your sense of place through these engaging activities
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
What's the future of FEMA under Trump?
Today's Big Question The president has lambasted the agency and previously floated disbanding it altogether
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
'The Mountain West has acquired a whole new mythos, updated for the high-tech era'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
What could happen to the US food supply under Trump's isolationist agenda?
TODAY'S BIG QUESTION The president's plan to deport undocumented workers and levy massive taxes on international imports might have repercussions on your dinner plate
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
What have we learned from week one of Trump 2.0?
Today's Big Question After five days in power, Donald Trump has wasted little time pushing boundaries
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Trump declares 'golden age' at indoor inauguration
In the Spotlight Donald Trump has been inaugurated as the 47th president of the United States
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Will auto safety be diminished in Trump's second administration?
Today's Big Question The president-elect has reportedly considered scrapping a mandatory crash-reporting rule
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
DeSantis appoints Florida's top lawyer to US Senate
Speed Read The state's attorney general, Ashley Moody, will replace Sen. Marco Rubio in the Senate
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
As the DNC chair race heats up, what's at stake for Democrats?
IN THE SPOTLIGHT Desperate to bounce back after their 2024 drubbing, Democrats look for new leadership at the dawn of a second Trump administration
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published