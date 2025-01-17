DeSantis appoints Florida's top lawyer to US Senate

The state's attorney general, Ashley Moody, will replace Sen. Marco Rubio in the Senate

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and state Attorney General Ashley Moody
DeSantis said he was picking Moody to help get rid of 'pernicious woke ideology'
(Image credit: Joe Burbank / Orlando Sentinel / Tribune News Service via Getty Images)
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
What happened

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said Thursday that his state's attorney general, Ashley Moody, will replace Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) in the Senate after he is confirmed as secretary of state.

