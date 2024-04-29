Trump, DeSantis meet for first time since primary

The former president and the Florida governor have seemingly mended their rivalry

Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis
Trump "has shown a willingness to be forgiving and remarkably transactional when it benefits him"
Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US
published

What happened

Former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) met privately on Sunday with a mutual acquaintance, real estate investor Steve Witkoff, who brokered the detente between the former bitter Republican presidential primary rivals. The hourslong meeting was described as "friendly," The Washington Post said.

Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

