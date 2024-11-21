7 beautiful towns to visit in Switzerland during the holidays
Find bliss in these charming Swiss locales that blend the traditional with the modern
December in Switzerland means twinkling Christmas markets, swooshing down the ski slopes and melty raclette for dinner. It is a roaring fire in a chalet, a thermal bath in the snow and eating roasted chestnuts and sipping mulled wine as you walk the streets of a quaint downtown. From Appenzell to Zermatt, Switzerland offers alpine charm at its finest.
Appenzell: an enchanting step back in time
Traditions run deep in Switzerland, especially in the delightful village of Appenzell. Here, you can explore a Christmas market and listen to carolers sing Advent songs, just like anywhere else in the country. There is also the opportunity to witness Silvesterchlausen, a longstanding, only-in-Appenzell custom. On Dec. 31 and Jan. 13, Silvesterchlausen mummers don elaborate ornamental headgear with bells around their neck and wander from house to house, ringing in the new year by singing and yodeling. In between the Silvesterchlausen festivities, trek to Santis, a massive mountain where on a clear day you can see six different countries from the summit.
Basel: brimming with holiday cheer
Basel's Christmas Market is the "biggest and arguably the best around," CNN said, attracting revelers who want to see the roughly 150 "fabulously decorated stalls selling Christmas spices, decorations and candles." This feast for the senses is separated into two sections — one at Barfusserplatz, where the mulled wine is a must, and the other at Munsterplatz, where you can get into the spirit of the season by icing gingerbread. For a dazzling view of the city and holiday lights, head to the Basel Cathedral and climb to the top of St. George's Tower or St. Martin's Tower (each one is 250 steps up).
Grindelwald: hop into a snow globe
The name sounds like a "Harry Potter" character, and the scenery is straight out of a fairy tale. Grindelwald is "crazily gorgeous," Lonely Planet said, with awe-inspiring peaks like Jungfrau and Schreckhorn. Those seeking adventure will enjoy skiing down Eiger, snowshoeing under the stars and walking along the First Cliff Walk viewing platform. Those craving a traditional alpine holiday can stroll through the stalls at the Christmas market. Rent a chalet for a cozy stay, and consider taking a quick trip to nearby Jungfraujoch, the highest railway station in Europe with incredible views of the mountains that stretch as far as France and the Aletsch Glacier.
Lucerne: a lakeside dream
Come December, Lucerne beckons "winter sports enthusiasts, as well as those who want an extra large helping of alpine charm," Travel and Leisure said. Fill your days with skiing, snowboarding, ice skating, tubing, curling and winter hiking before going to Old Town to see the Christmas market, home of the largest Advent wreath in central Switzerland. If being on the slopes has left you with sore muscles, the nearby Mineralbad & Spa Rigi Kaltbad can help. The warm, mineral-rich water soothes the body, while the spectacular mountain views soothe the soul.
St. Gallen: a dazzling wonderland
This city shines brighter in December, when streets and squares are illuminated by 700 brilliant electric stars that sparkle against the night sky. The Christmas market here is more than a place to find handmade gifts, like candles and scarves — choirs, musicians and dancers also perform as part of the festivities. Visit the majestic St. Gallen Cathedral and Abbey Library, then enjoy a hearty meal at Am Gallusplatz. This "culinary landmark" uses local ingredients to cook classic fare like dumplings on cabbage, and its "enormous wine list will complement any meal," Fodor's said.
St. Moritz: glitz and glamour, on and off the slopes
The "confluence of winter sports and art" is one of St. Moritz's "most distinctive qualities," said Vogue, along with its "iconic Art Nouveau hotels and traditional fondue spots." This exclusive ski resort draws those "nostalgic for the classic glamour that once defined the golden age of après-ski," plus art afficiandos interested in sights like the domed Segantini Museum with works by the Italian painter Giovanni Segantini. For an unforgettable stay, book a suite at Badrutt's Palace, a "neo-Gothic castle with towering turrets and terraces" that offers more than a dozen food and beverage options and VIP shopping experiences at local luxury boutiques.
Zermatt: a car-free charmer
Zermatt is a winter playground in the shadow of the iconic Matterhorn. You can ski, snowboard and snowshoe, with more than 200 miles of trails to choose from. The town is "famously car-free," Travel and Leisure said, so it "takes a little more effort to travel there and get around," either by train, electric taxi or horse-drawn carriage. It is worth it when you arrive in Zermatt and check in to the historic Mont Cervin Palace. This "grand hotel" offers "contemporary luxury" with "top-notch" service, the Michelin Guide said, and has a huge perk for guests: access to ski the Matterhorn on Thursday mornings before any one else.
Catherine Garcia has worked as a senior writer at The Week since 2014. Her writing and reporting have appeared in Entertainment Weekly, The New York Times, Wirecutter, NBC News and "The Book of Jezebel," among others. She's a graduate of the University of Redlands and the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism.
