7 beautiful towns to visit in Switzerland during the holidays

Find bliss in these charming Swiss locales that blend the traditional with the modern

Illuminated buildings in the village under the Matterhorn at dusk
Zermatt is beautiful year-round but takes on a magical glow during the holidays
(Image credit: Suttipong Sutiratanachai / Getty Images)
Catherine Garcia, The Week US
By
published

December in Switzerland means twinkling Christmas markets, swooshing down the ski slopes and melty raclette for dinner. It is a roaring fire in a chalet, a thermal bath in the snow and eating roasted chestnuts and sipping mulled wine as you walk the streets of a quaint downtown. From Appenzell to Zermatt, Switzerland offers alpine charm at its finest.

Appenzell: an enchanting step back in time

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Catherine Garcia, The Week US
Catherine Garcia, The Week US

Catherine Garcia has worked as a senior writer at The Week since 2014. Her writing and reporting have appeared in Entertainment Weekly, The New York Times, Wirecutter, NBC News and "The Book of Jezebel," among others. She's a graduate of the University of Redlands and the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸