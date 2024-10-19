Grenada's luxurious new resorts

The Caribbean island boasts gorgeous beaches and tropical landscapes

Beach in Grenada
One of Grenada's many 'glorious' beaches
(Image credit: Jeff R Clow / Getty Images)
By
published

With its rainforest-cloaked mountains and "glorious" sugar-sand beaches, Grenada is one of the loveliest islands in the Caribbean, and yet it sees relatively few visitors, said Tim Moore in the Financial Times

That has less to do with its isolated position (it lies in the far south of the Lesser Antilles, only 100 miles from Venezuela) than it does with the socialist revolution that gripped it in 1979. The revolution's leader, Maurice Bishop, is still held in high regard by many locals today. But he was killed by hardliners in 1983, and while the US invasion that followed ushered in "an enduring era of low-key conservative rule", the island's "traumatic history" probably spooked investors. Only now are things changing, with the opening of several new luxury resorts around the island's coast. 

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸