Island hopping in the Caribbean

For most people, reaching paradise is a once-in-a-lifetime occasion. But what if there was a way to take not only one, but two slices of heaven in a sole trip?

If the offer sounds appealing, you won't be alone. In fact, many people are now considering the prospect of Caribbean island-hopping trips to sample the very best of each nation. With Barbados and Grenada only a short distance from each other, this seems like a natural choice.

How to get there

Those who want to visit the Caribbean from the UK should brace themselves for a longer plane journey – with a glittering reward waiting at the end. As direct flights are available to many of the Caribbean island airports, including Barbados's Grantley Adams International, travellers can put their feet up and sleep away the nine-hour trip.

Conversely, island hopping can be achieved with ease. Gone are the days where inter-island flights involved complicated layover journeys, or when travellers were forced to use unreliable ferry services.

Instead, Caribbean Airlines and other providers offer quick flights – short enough not to feel like a flight at all – making it the perfect way to travel for those who are keen to take more than one bite out of the West Indies.

The flight time from Barbados to Grenada's Maurice Bishop International Airport on the island's south coast is officially 55 minutes, however, with a good wind, the journey could be even shorter – leaving more time for exploring, relaxing and much more.

Inside the Animal Flower Cave in Barbados (Image credit: photosounds/Shutterstock)

What to do

Although Barbados and Grenada are commonly thought of as small islands, they have big reputations for activities to keep travellers busy. While both islands can be traversed in around five hours, it is highly unlikely people will find themselves bored, with attractions catering to all tastes.

The gem of Barbados is the Animal Flower Cave, located at the most northerly tip of the island. Visitors can make the short climb down to easily access the sea cave – beautiful in its own right. But perhaps the most breathtaking element can be found in the view of the Atlantic Ocean. Framed by the cave walls, the crystal clear blue water and cloudless skies look like a moving picture.

A must-do experience in Grenada is boarding a boat to sail up and down the coast. The island is home to a series of bays, perfect if you want to stop to snorkel, or even dive further down to see the island's famous underwater sculpture. If your timing is right, you might catch the most beautiful view of the Caribbean sunset. Paradise-hunters should also keep their eyes peeled for a perfect green flash as the sun sinks beneath the horizon!

Board a boat and sail the coastline of Grenada (Image credit: Vadim_N/Shutterstock)

For those who don't yet have their sea legs, exploring the lush greenery of the island is also an enticing option. There is perhaps no better way to do so than hopping aboard a self-driven Jeep, and following a tour guide around the winding roads to experience the landscape, wildlife and much more.

We stopped at the Grand Etang National Park and Lake, where we were fortunate enough to get up close and personal with the island's cheeky mona monkeys, as well as the Annandale Falls, where the adventurous can jump in themselves. The more reserved, like me, decided to leave it to the professionals: entertainers who jump from significant heights with tricks abound before plunging into the cool waters below.

Calabash is home to 30 exquisitely designed suites (Image credit: Calabash Hotel, Grenada)

Where to stay

Calabash, Grenada

When island hopping, and with a jam-packed itinerary, it is vital to pick a comfortable base to call home for the time you spend on each island.

Waking up to the sounds of birds chirping and the waves of the Caribbean Sea lapping on to the beach sounds like the stuff of dreams. But it can become a reality for those who choose to stay at the gorgeous Calabash hotel, a haven carved out of Grenada's Prickly Bay and part of the Relais & Châteaux collection.

The hotel is almost perfectly augmented to offer unparalleled views of the Caribbean Sea from wherever you are on the property. Each of the meticulously designed suites have their own private balcony, separate plunge pool or sea view, so you can enjoy both privacy and luxury at the same time.

The Garbutt family have run the hotel since 1987, and having only 30 suites means they are able to get to know guests on a named basis during their stay. The whole property radiates with an infectious happiness and laid-back atmosphere, which is difficult to rival elsewhere.

Above all, Calabash offers peace. Other than the sounds of nature, there is little else to disturb you during your stay, and the property oozes elegance and relaxation at every turn.

The Coral Reef Club in Barbados is a lush, idyllic property spanning acres of land (Image credit: Coral Reef Club, Barbados)

Coral Reef Club, Barbados

Much like the family-owned-and-run Calabash, the Coral Reef Club in Barbados is owned by the O'Hara family, who arrived at the hotel in the 1950s and were so blown away by the island's beauty, they decided to stay.

It is this sense of family which appears to be at the forefront of the hotel's ethos. When arriving, quickly greeted with a rum or fruit punch, you cannot help but feel you are stepping into the family home – albeit a much more high-end and grand one than most of us are used to.

Within a few days, you're likely to feel right at home, particularly as the O'Haras are clearly immersed in the day-to-day life of the hotel, popping up at the bar and chatting with guests.

The Coral Reef Club is classic and understated, and while its plantation suites clearly show it keeps one foot in the past, the hotel is a cool home of traditional luxury – classic and understated. And the charm of the place doesn't appear to wear off for many guests, who have returned to the hotel for 20, 30 and even 40 years – a family reunion of sorts, every time a familiar face returns to the property.

The hotel's beautifully manicured and sprawling gardens are a definite standout. As the sun rises, a walk around the 12 acres of property is a way to take a deep breath and unwind, while admiring the beautiful tropical flowers and shrubbery Coral Reef has to offer.

Head chef Ramces Castillo oversees the Calabash's amazing food (Image credit: Calabash hotel, Grenada)

Eating and drinking

The Caribbean is blessed with an abundance of amazing cuisine, complete with rich flavours, so it would be foolish not to expand your taste buds while island hopping. At both the Coral Reef Club in Barbados and Calabash in Grenada, travellers can embrace their inner foodie, with extensive culinary offerings inspired by the heritage of the islands.

Authenticity is at the heart of the Calabash experience. A beach side breakfast is exactly what you might picture when thinking of Grenada, and the hotel is all too happy to oblige. The full English offers the traditional with a Caribbean twist of flavour, although there are plenty of other items to choose from.

Izakaya, the hotel's newer restaurant, offers a wide range of small plates featuring a unique fusion of Japanese and Latin American cuisine. Carefully overseen by head chef Ramces Castillo, diners will immediately notice his Mexican roots running through the dishes available.

But the jewel in the resort's crown is the Rhodes restaurant, first opened by the late celebrity chef Gary Rhodes back in 2004. The sprawling menu here provides everyone with something to enjoy, but those craving traditional Caribbean food will not be disappointed.

As explained by Adele Garbutt-DeCaul, the hotel's director, the menu often rotates based on the fruits and vegetables in season on the island at that particular time. This farm-to-fork approach embraces sustainability, while ensuring fresh produce and subsequently a delicious meal.

Coral Reef Club's restaurant is at the heart of the hotel, and offers breathtaking views over the Caribbean sea. For fans of outdoor dining, this is the perfect chance to hear the waves lapping the beach while enjoying breakfast, lunch and dinner, and if the timing is right, you can catch a gorgeous sunset. Menus at the restaurant change daily, and always feature a new catch of the day for seafood aficionados, while service is attentive and always with a smile.

Those who like to venture further out of the hotel grounds could find a perfect little oceanfront spot in The Fish Pot, an unsuspecting restaurant which sits right on top of the island's north-west coast. It is the perfect place to unwind, have a few cocktails if you choose, and gaze out at the yacht-speckled coast. The restaurant's flying fish is the genuine article, and given it forms part of the island's national dish, it is a must-have for everyone before they leave Barbados.

Coral Reef Club's restaurant offers an amazing view of the waters of the Caribbean (Image credit: Coral Reef Club, Barbados)

The added extras

With the travelling that comes with a flight to the Caribbean, rest and relaxation must be the name of the game, and there is no more convenience than the hotel spa. At both Coral Reef Club and Calabash, the staff are a credit to their hotels, going the extra mile to make sure comfort is at the top of the agenda.

Sustainability is at the core of Calabash, and guests may wish to sample the hotel's new Zero Miles Spa experience, a package put together using locally sourced ingredients. Lemongrass is a staple, and as my technician helpfully explained, is often said by Grenadians to have healing properties and health benefits. On the massage table, much like me, you are sure to drift into another world, then step out feeling relaxed and restored.

In Barbados, at the Coral Reef Club Spa, which is slightly tucked away from the main resort, luxury is paramount. Sipping on lemon water before your treatment, you can expect to be whisked away by spa technicians who focus on the area of your choice. The spa is a unique and modern Caribbean paradise, complete with the tropical foliage one may expect, but also a clean and modern design helping guests to truly unwind.

Some may choose to relax in different ways. Thankfully, both hotels have recently renovated gyms and tennis courts, while others may thrill-seek with the water sports on offer in both properties.

The experience of island hopping in the Caribbean can be tailored to your needs – and whatever you choose, it is likely to be an unforgettable experience.

Rebekah Evans was a guest at Calabash in Grenada and Coral Reef Club in Barbados. At Calabash, rates start from US$800 (approximately £660) in a Westside Suite per night, based on double occupancy including breakfast. For more information see calabashhotel.com , and for more information on Grenada see puregrenada.com . At Coral Reef Club, rates start from $555 (approximately £445) per night, including breakfast and taxes. See coralreefbarbados.com

