Eden Roc Cap Cana: a picture-perfect paradise

Wherever you travel in the Caribbean, it might be said luxury resorts are at your fingertips. This is especially true of the Dominican Republic, which has arguably seen a renaissance among well-heeled travellers in the last decade.

But while five-star comfort may be easy to find, there are very few places to rival Eden Roc Cap Cana, a luxury Relais and Chateaux resort in Punta Cana that is simply a cut above the rest.

This resort doesn't shout about itself. But why would it need to, when every corner whispers luxury, and every experience becomes more unforgettable the longer you stay? And it is this understated luxury that seems to keep guests returning year after year – a stay at Eden Roc is both highly exclusive and undeniably personal.

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

The rooms and villas

The villa is perfect for those who want both luxury and privacy (Image credit: Eden Roc Cap Cana)

Eden Roc is a breathtaking resort within the exclusive gated community of Cap Cana, which smacks of splendour. With blue waters as far as the eye can see, a sprawling beach and the natural beauty of lush greenery, this is a paradisiacal oasis that welcomes you from the moment you pull up at reception.

My home for the week was a powder-blue, luxury pool junior villa: a private space that oozes high-end luxury, comfort, and which certainly wouldn't be out of place in a glossy magazine. Set in a homely cul-de-sac of similar properties a short drive away from the hotel's main complex, staying here means you'll be assigned your very own golf cart to help you zip around the resort with ease – if you can tear yourself away from this gorgeous room, that is.

Stepping inside, the open-plan villa is bright and airy with high ceilings and soft neutral interiors complemented by light wooden accents. The room is tied together with a plush sofa, sizeable flat-screen TV and dining table – with a complimentary bottle of champagne and fresh fruit.

The highlight, particularly after a day of travelling, is the huge four-poster bed, dressed in crisp linens and draped with a light canopy, so you feel like you're enveloped in a cloud. The spacious bathroom has twin basins, featuring Acqua di Parma toiletries, an indoor rain shower, a soaking bath, an outdoor shower for those who prefer a tropical setting and, of course, an attached walk-in wardrobe space to rival Carrie Bradshaw's. And the luxury continues outside with a covered gazebo and private pool.

The perfect compliment to your stay is a dedicated concierge, available to tend to any of your needs. For instance, after a long hot day in the sun, I could text my concierge from the pool to ask for a bath to be run in my villa. Given the size of the bath (which almost feels like it could double as a second swimming pool), it takes a while to fill, and so by the time I returned to my room, all the hard work was done, and all that was left for me to do was to sink beneath the bubbles…

Also second to none is the housekeeping team, an army of rarely seen, committed staff members who are meticulous in their work. The turndown service was faultless, with my slippers left on a mat by my bed, a cold bottle of water on the bedside table and a chocolate on my pillow.

The Founder's Villa is the jewel in the crown of this resort (Image credit: Eden Roc Cap Cana)

There are a variety of villas and suites to suit different groups – whether you're travelling as a romantic couple or a rambunctious family, and all are equally beautiful. But for those with a taste for the even finer things in life, or who are catering for a sizable group of people, the 65,000 square foot, 11-bedroom Founder's Villa is a must. This newly added destination, overlooking the world-class golf course, exudes exclusivity, a true jewel in the resort's crown.

With several dining rooms, living rooms, kitchen, gym, private swimming pool and an on-call private chef, this is the way to truly holiday in style, with a relaxed Caribbean feel in every inch of this stunning property.

I'll admit, a visit to the villa does bring a lump to my throat when I think about the experience my own extended family could have here: relaxing on the terrace, lounging by the pool, drinking cocktails, running around on the spacious lawn. That's the beauty of a place like the Founder's Villa, and Eden Roc Cap Cana as a whole: it doesn't take much for a dream holiday to piece itself together in your head when you're in such a breathtaking setting.

The interior of my villa is welcoming and spacious (Image credit: Eden Roc Cap Cana)

What to see and do

Despite Cap Cana's location away from the hustle and bustle, there is plenty to see and do – even without leaving the hotel itself.

If, like me, you're keen to unwind, consider a wellness morning at the hotel for a holistic approach to relaxation. While I was definitely sceptical about the concept of sound healing – using the vibration of bowls to promote relaxed consciousness – starting the day in this way is an amazing way to de-stress and take time to centre oneself. The session is followed by a wellness breakfast, and listening to the waves lap onto the sand is a tranquil way to enjoy a morning.

I end my wellness experience with a hydrating facial at the Solaya Spa, where I try my best not to fall asleep, given how pampering the entire experience is. Fresh passionfruit juice is the perfect finish to the morning, and I feel much more at ease for it.

At the opposite end of the spectrum is the chance to work up a sweat, either in the hotel's state-of-the-art gym, or by swinging a nine iron at Punta Espada, a cutting-edge, Jack Nicklaus signature golf course. While I would certainly end up slicing the ball into the sea, for the aficionado, there is perhaps nowhere more beautiful to participate in the sport.

After all that hard work, you're sure to be hungry, so why not sample an authentic Dominican dish? Mofongo is made from mashed green plantains, crispy chicharrón (pork rinds), peppers and your choice of meat. And instead of watching the professionals, on a cooking course, you can go through every step of the process and make it yourself before enjoying your creation – one that's tasty and surprisingly filling!

And if your culinary skills have been piqued, you could go a step further with a cocktail-making class from Eden Roc's skilled mixologists. Down at the beach bar, you'll learn how to create your own twists on classic cocktails, and leave with much more appreciation for how complicated this craft truly is.

They say it's impossible to visit the Dominican Republic without trying a cigar, particularly as the nation is the world's largest premium cigar manufacturer. Fortunately for novices like me, the hotel runs a cigar-rolling class, where you can learn how to make an authentic Dominican cigar, the history of tobacco production, and how to smoke one. I'm not sure whether my lungs and the vanilla-flavoured cigar I try are a perfect match, but to say I've sampled it in one of the main homes of cigars is a gratifying notion.

If you're keen to get out and explore Cap Cana, this is a possibility too, perhaps by renting a Moke convertible for the day. With the wind in your hair and the sun beating down on your skin, it's the perfect reminder that you are far away from the stresses and strains of everyday life. One local highlight is Los Establos, an equestrian centre set in acres of lush green land, and only a short drive away from the hotel. Here, you could take in a game of padel, take a leisurely stroll around the grounds or, of course, book a riding lesson.

However you choose to explore Cap Cana, there's an experience for everyone to enjoy.

Unwind with sips of rum and a cigar (Image credit: Rebekah Evans)

Eating and drinking

An authentic Dominican breakfast is an ideal way to start the day (Image credit: Rebekah Evans)

While fine dining with attentive service is perhaps what guests may expect from such a resort, equal attention is paid to even the casual beachside favourites.

As the sun rises, the best place to be is at Blue Grill and Bar beside the lagoon pool, with a view over the Caribbean Sea and sun-speckled horizon – and the substantial breakfast buffet, alongside specific menu options.

Start your day like a true Dominican with a traditional breakfast of perfectly runny fried egg, fresh avocado slices, fried cheese and fried salami. Alternatively, another standout is the French toast: this fluffy breakfast dish certainly provides a sugar rush, but you'll want every sweet bite to go on forever.

While Blue is well known for Japanese-Peruvian cuisine, this innovative cooking has a decidedly competitive rival in the rustic pizza on offer for lunch. It's ideal fuel for a day spent by the pool – you simply can't leave without trying it. It's also best enjoyed with an ice-cold margarita, which somehow tastes better with the sea breeze and the sun on your face. And for dessert, the Oreo cheesecake is to die for.

During your stay, keep an eye out for Eden Roc's cutest and most pampered resident: Blue, the resort's cat. Named after the restaurant, he is guaranteed to make an appearance or two while you're here, and to melt your heart while he's at it.

Speaking of memorable dishes, one that made a particular impact was the ravioli served at La Palapa – the resort's beautiful oceanfront restaurant. Delicate pillows of pasta stuffed with smooth ricotta were sprinkled with parmesan and tossed in a rich tomato sauce for what was perhaps my favourite dish of the entire stay.

But at this restaurant, even the small dishes come to life on your palate. The fried plantain crisps perfectly paired with creamy guacamole were so moreish, I had to actively stop myself from eating them, or risk becoming too full before my main course.

And the dessert is equally sumptuous. I opted for a melt-in-the-middle chocolate cake with vanilla ice cream which more than delivered on decadence.

A trip to Mediterraneo, the resort's flagship restaurant, is also a must. This dining option feels more special by virtue of the fact it is located away from the resort's main building – meaning you'll have to jump on a golf cart to access it. But the short journey is more than worthwhile for the fusion of European and Dominican flavours that awaits you.

With effortless elegance at the heart of Mediterraneo, you can expect to be serenaded with silky-smooth tunes from a saxophonist, and a refined yet extensive menu featuring highlights such as bouillabaisse, red snapper and suckling pig. If you prefer dinner with a flourish, opt for the paccheri pomodoro, a pasta dish for two created at your table-side.

You mustn't forget Hoyo 19, located on the golf course, which serves a range of food both sizable and snackish for hungry golfers. With beautiful views over the crystal-clear blue sea, it has one of my favourite menus in the resort, as I'm tempted by absolutely everything. The rib tacos and tequeños (fried cheese-filled dough sticks, to the layman) are must-haves for starters, while they also serve one of the best, and biggest, bacon cheeseburgers I've ever had – making me grateful for a golf cart rather than my legs to take me back to my villa.

But if you'd like to take exclusivity just a step further, Eden Roc also offers private dining options: on the beach, in villas, or in its very own private cenote – perfect for proposals, anniversaries, or just for celebrating the fact that you're in such a beautiful location.

The pizza from Blue is crispy, cheesy, and delicious (Image credit: Eden Roc Cap Cana)

The verdict

At Eden Roc, it will take you barely any time at all to feel at home, and that makes it such a wrench to leave.

While some may tire of the idea of another five-star resort with every amenity covered, the good thing is that this isn't just another one of those resorts. Instead, Eden Roc feels like true escapism, with a grandeur that doesn't feel overly artificial, stilted or polished.

So, whether you're looking for the picture-perfect romantic getaway, or a chance to wind down with the family, Eden Roc certainly has everything you'd expect covered – and in all the best possible ways.

Rebekah was a guest of Eden Roc Cap Cana, where rooms start from £700 per night, including breakfast.