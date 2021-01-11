The daily gossip: Carrie Bradshaw is returning to TV, Lana Del Rey doesn't want you to be mad at her, and more

Before you get mad at Lana Del Rey, please note she is 'not the one storming the capital'

Lana Del Rey is no stranger to people getting mad at her, which might explain why she offered a preemptive defense of the artwork for her forthcoming album, Chemtrails Over the Country Club. "[Y]es, there are people of color on this record's picture and that's all I'll say about that," Del Rey wrote, possibly in anticipation of people accusing her of using women of color to avoid more bad press. "In 11 years working I have always been extremely inclusive without trying to," she went on, adding that some of her "best friends are rappers." Plus, "I'm not the one storming the capital," Del Rey said. "I'm literally changing the world, by putting my life and thoughts and love out there on the table 24 seven. Respect it."