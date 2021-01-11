The daily gossip: Carrie Bradshaw is returning to TV, Lana Del Rey doesn't want you to be mad at her, and more
1.
Sex and the City is coming back — without Samantha
Sex and the City fans, pour yourself a Cosmopolitan and get ready for the return of Carrie, Charlotte, and Miranda. A revival of the hit HBO series, titled And Just Like That..., is coming to HBO Max, Deadline reported this weekend. Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis have signed on to reprise their roles, while Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones in the original series, will not participate, as expected. The 10 half-hour episodes will focus on the friends, now in their 50s, as they live and love in Manhattan. "I grew up with these characters, and I can't wait to see how their story has evolved in this new chapter," Sarah Aubrey, head of original content at HBO Max, said in a statement. [Deadline, The Week]
2.
Before you get mad at Lana Del Rey, please note she is 'not the one storming the capital'
Lana Del Rey is no stranger to people getting mad at her, which might explain why she offered a preemptive defense of the artwork for her forthcoming album, Chemtrails Over the Country Club. "[Y]es, there are people of color on this record's picture and that's all I'll say about that," Del Rey wrote, possibly in anticipation of people accusing her of using women of color to avoid more bad press. "In 11 years working I have always been extremely inclusive without trying to," she went on, adding that some of her "best friends are rappers." Plus, "I'm not the one storming the capital," Del Rey said. "I'm literally changing the world, by putting my life and thoughts and love out there on the table 24 seven. Respect it." [Vulture, Stereogum]
3.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are probably never going to be on social media again
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are logging off — forever. A source who dished to The Times of London revealed that it is "very unlikely" that Harry or Meghan will have an online presence ever again because of the "hate" they've received on social media. Markle has previously described being "the most trolled person in the entire world" as "almost unsurvivable … you can't think of what that feels like." The couple will presumably live out their days in blissful ignorance of "doomscrolling," SugarBearHair vitamins, or "Laxed (Siren Beat)" controversies, and honestly? Congratulations to those two. [The Times of London, Cosmopolitan]
4.
Priyanka Chopra wants to have 11 kids
Priyanka Chopra is looking forward to motherhood, to say the least! When asked how many children she wants to have with her husband, Nick Jonas, the former Miss World told The Times of London "a cricket team!" Translation for Americans: That would be 11 kids. "I do want children, as many as I can have," Chopra went on, before reconsidering her answer. "A cricket team? I'm not so sure." Chopra, 38, previously told Tatler that she and Jonas, 28, have been holding off because of "the work that I'm doing" but that "having a family is very important to me … I'm hoping that whenever God wills it, at the right, opportune time, it'll happen." [The Times of London, Tatler]
5.
The owner of the resort where The Bachelor is being shot reveals 'there's some hanky-panky going on'
Coming in hot with the TMI of the day is Page Six, which reports that "there's some hanky-panky going on where it should not have been" in the Bachelor bubble. ABC shot the show's quarantined 25th season at Nemacolin in Pennsylvania, and the resort's CEO, Maggie Hardy Knox, went on to tease that "I can't tell you everything that was going on." However, she did reveal that "there were things going on inside and outside of the hotel all the time." Things presumably being an innuendo that explains how "we actually found a used condom in a tree branch." At least it sounds like things went well for Matt James! [Page Six]