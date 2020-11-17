The daily gossip: Spike Lee is making a musical about Viagra, Nicole Richie cuts her dad off from honey, and more

Quentin Tarantino to write a Once Upon a Time in Hollywood novelization

Here's some news that's as real as a donut: Quentin Tarantino is writing a Once Upon a Time in Hollywood novel. The writer and director has signed a two-book deal with an imprint of HarperCollins, under which he's set to write a novelization of his acclaimed 2019 film as well as a nonfiction book about 1970s films. Tarantino said Tuesday he has a "tremendous amount of affection" for movie novelizations, describing the upcoming book as his "contribution to this often marginalized, yet beloved sub-genre in literature." Tarantino has mused before about retiring from directing: "I kind of feel this is the time for the third act [of my life] to just lean a little bit more into the literary," he told Rolling Stone earlier this year. [The Associated Press, The Week]