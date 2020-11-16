Moderna says late-stage trial shows its COVID-19 vaccine is nearly 95 percent effective

-
Moderna says late-stage trial shows its COVID-19 vaccine is nearly 95 percent effective7:55 a.m.
-
Fauci: Moderna's 'outstanding' vaccine results are 'as good as it gets'8:17 a.m.
-
People infected with COVID-19 at Thanksgiving could enter 'the morgue around Christmas'7:04 a.m.
-
Pro-Western economist wins Moldova presidential race, defeating pro-Russia incumbent5:26 a.m.
-
John Oliver lays out 'the downside of humoring' Trump's 'pathetic, dangerous' refusal to concede4:42 a.m.
-
GOP, Biden team raise pressure on Trump official to approve transition, citing national security, COVID-193:04 a.m.
-
Hurricane Iota gaining strength, expected to hit Central America as Category 42:04 a.m.
-
Judge restores DACA, rules acting DHS chief Chad Wolf had no legal right to limit it1:15 a.m.
7:55 a.m.
8:17 a.m.
7:04 a.m.
5:26 a.m.
John Oliver lays out 'the downside of humoring' Trump's 'pathetic, dangerous' refusal to concede
4:42 a.m.
GOP, Biden team raise pressure on Trump official to approve transition, citing national security, COVID-19
3:04 a.m.
2:04 a.m.
1:15 a.m.