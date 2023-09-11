The daily gossip: Chris Evans reportedly marries Alba Baptista, Drew Barrymore criticized for bringing show back amid writers strike, and more

Sign up to our 10 Things You Need to Know Today newsletter A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to TheWeek. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

1. Chris Evans reportedly marries Alba Baptista

He'll be with her 'til the end of the line. Chris Evans married girlfriend Alba Baptista in an "intimate" wedding ceremony at their Boston-area home on Saturday, Page Six reports. It was quite a private affair, so much so that guests reportedly signed NDAs and had their phones taken away — though considering we're hearing these details now, that may not have had the desired effect. Evans, 42, was revealed to be dating Baptista, 26, in November 2022. People reported at the time that they had been together "for over a year," with a source adding, "They are in love and Chris has never been happier. His family and friends all adore her." Baptista is also an actor, and her credits include Netflix's "Warrior Nun." Scarlett Johansson, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth and Jeremy Renner reportedly attended the wedding, supporting their former "Avengers" star at risk of making the ceremony a top target for Thanos.

Page Six

2. Drew Barrymore criticized for bringing show back amid writers strike

Drew Barrymore just drew some serious backlash. The actor has controversially announced her daytime talk show is returning with new episodes, even though the Hollywood actors and writers strikes remain ongoing. "I own this choice," she said on Instagram. "We are in compliance with not discussing or promoting film and television that is struck of any kind." She added that she wants her show to "bring us together or help us make sense of the human experience." But the Writers Guild of America noted that Barrymore's program "is a WGA covered, struck show that is planning to return without its writers," and the guild "has, and will continue to, picket struck shows that are in production during the strike." Writers Guild board member Adam Conover also slammed the move as "incredibly disappointing," while screenwriter David Guggenheim commented on Barrymore's post, "You are definitely going to be bringing us writers together … when we picket your show tomorrow."

Instagram

3. Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis respond to backlash over letters in support of Danny Masterson

Their bad. Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have addressed the backlash they faced for writing letters in support of their former "That '70s Show" co-star Danny Masterson, who was found guilty of raping two women, before he was sentenced. The couple sat side-by-side in an Instagram video, in which Kutcher said they are aware of the "pain" their letters caused. He told fans they were trying to "represent the person that we knew for 25 years" so the judge could take that into consideration. But Kunis said they didn't intend "to question the legitimacy of the judicial system or the validity of the jury's ruling," while Kutcher said the letters "were intended for the judge to read and not to undermine the testimony of the victims or retraumatize them in any way." Meanwhile, in what seemed like a response to the backlash, Christina Ricci posted on Instagram about how it's important to understand that "sometimes people we have loved and admired do horrible things."

Instagram

4. Robin Roberts marries longtime partner Amber Laign

Robin found her Batgirl. "Good Morning America" anchor Robin Roberts has married her longtime partner Amber Laign. "An intimate, magical wedding ceremony in our backyard followed by a joyous reception … ohhhh the dancing!!" Roberts shared on Instagram. "We are immensely grateful to all for making it a day and a night to remember." She and Laign have been dating for 18 years after going on a blind date in 2005. "Our two friends, my friend Alex, her friend Bert, finally said, 'Enough, you two are going to meet,'" Laign previously told ABC. A segment on Monday's "Good Morning America" showed footage from the ceremony and reception, which Roberts' co-hosts, including George Stephanopoulos, attended. "We laughed, we cried, and boy did we dance," anchor Lara Spencer said. Here's to a lifetime of good mornings.

ABC News

5. Joe Jonas alludes to rumors about Sophie Turner divorce during concert

It ain't so, says Joe. During a Jonas Brothers concert over the weekend, Joe Jonas took a moment to allude to his ongoing divorce drama with Sophie Turner. "It's been a tough week," the singer told the crowd, per Variety's Katcy Stephan. Turner and Jonas confirmed their divorce, which they said was a mutual decision, last week. Since then, there have been tons of claims about what led to the end of their marriage, including a mysterious TMZ report saying Jonas saw something on a Ring camera "that made him realize the marriage was over." Jonas seemed to address all these rumors by telling fans at the show, "If you don't hear it from these lips, don't believe it, okay?" He also thanked "everyone for your love and support." This concert took place at Dodger Stadium, but with gossip spreading fast, Jonas was the one doing the dodging.

X