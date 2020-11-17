Spike Lee will direct a musical about Viagra

Following the success of his harrowing drama about Vietnam War veterans, Da 5 Bloods, Spike Lee's next feature film will be ... well, something a little different.

The filmmaker is set to direct a movie musical about the origins of Viagra, Deadline and Variety reported on Tuesday. The film will reportedly be based on the Esquire article "All Rise: The Untold Story of the Guys Who Launched Viagra," and Lee also wrote the screenplay with Kwame Kwei-Armah.

Lest one assume this news about a Viagra origins musical from Spike Lee is just some bizarre Mad Libs game that somehow made its way to print, Lee confirmed it himself, saying in a statement, "Finally Going Into My 4th Decade As A Filmmaker I Will Be Directing An DANCIN', ALL SINGIN' MUSICAL Spike Lee Joint And I Can't Wait."

The film doesn't have a release date or a title, not that Viagra: The Musical wouldn't work perfectly well. But should it end up making its way to the Academy Awards, that year's Best Original Song live performances may end up being a sight to behold. Until then, get those suggestions in for the movie's R-rated central song now — might we suggest "Let It Grow?" Brendan Morrow