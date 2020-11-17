See More Speed Reads
he got game
Spike Lee will direct a musical about Viagra

3:41 p.m.
Spike Lee
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Following the success of his harrowing drama about Vietnam War veterans, Da 5 Bloods, Spike Lee's next feature film will be ... well, something a little different.

The filmmaker is set to direct a movie musical about the origins of Viagra, Deadline and Variety reported on Tuesday. The film will reportedly be based on the Esquire article "All Rise: The Untold Story of the Guys Who Launched Viagra," and Lee also wrote the screenplay with Kwame Kwei-Armah.

Lest one assume this news about a Viagra origins musical from Spike Lee is just some bizarre Mad Libs game that somehow made its way to print, Lee confirmed it himself, saying in a statement, "Finally Going Into My 4th Decade As A Filmmaker I Will Be Directing An DANCIN', ALL SINGIN' MUSICAL Spike Lee Joint And I Can't Wait."

The film doesn't have a release date or a title, not that Viagra: The Musical wouldn't work perfectly well. But should it end up making its way to the Academy Awards, that year's Best Original Song live performances may end up being a sight to behold. Until then, get those suggestions in for the movie's R-rated central song now — might we suggest "Let It Grow?" Brendan Morrow

election 2020
Georgia's Republican secretary of state says railing against absentee ballots cost Trump the state

3:17 p.m.

Georgia's Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger isn't holding back at this point.

Raffensperger has been at the forefront of an intra-party feud in Georgia over his handling of the election, which he has defended ardently, and over unfounded claims of voter fraud. On Tuesday, in an interview with Atlanta's WSB-TV, the secretary reportedly took the fight straight to President Trump, who he suggested had no one to blame but himself for his defeat.

Trump repeatedly railed against absentee voting leading up to the election, and Raffensperger believes that if he didn't sow distrust in the system, he could've picked up Georgia's 16 electoral votes, arguing that 24,000 Republicans who voted absentee in Georgia's GOP primaries did not vote in the general election. Raffensperger went so far as to say that Trump incidentally "suppressed" his own base with his complaints. Tim O'Donnell

pulp fiction
Quentin Tarantino to write a Once Upon a Time in Hollywood novelization

2:28 p.m.
Quentin Tarantino
Christopher Jue/Getty Images

Here's some news that's as real as a donut: Quentin Tarantino is writing a Once Upon a Time in Hollywood novel.

The writer and director has signed a two-book deal with an imprint of HarperCollins, under which he's set to write a novelization of his acclaimed 2019 film, Deadline and The Associated Press reported on Tuesday. The other book will be nonfiction and explore films of the 1970s.

Tarantino said on Tuesday he has a "tremendous amount of affection" for movie novelizations, describing the upcoming book as his "contribution to this often marginalized, yet beloved sub-genre in literature." He added that the novel will "further explore my characters and their world in a literary endeavor that can (hopefully) sit alongside its cinematic counterpart." The film takes place in Los Angeles in 1969 and stars Leonardo DiCaprio as actor Rick Dalton and Brad Pitt as stuntman Cliff Booth.

Tarantino had previously teased a potential novelization of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and explained that he originally conceived it as a novel. He has also announced plans to retire from directing after his next movie, at which point he says he might focus on writing books and plays.

"I kind of feel this is the time for the third act [of my life] to just lean a little bit more into the literary, which would be good as a new father, as a new husband," Tarantino said earlier this year, per IndieWire. "I wouldn't be grabbing my family and yanking them to Germany or Sri Lanka or wherever the next story takes place. I can be a little bit more of a homebody, and become a little bit more of a man of letters." Brendan Morrow

Solving COVID
Coronavirus immunity could 'last for years,' new study suggests

2:19 p.m.
Coronavirus vaccine.
JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images

An encouraging new study conducted by several leading labs, including the La Jolla Institute of Immunology, found that most people who have recovered from a coronavirus infection within the last eight months likely have enough immune cells to fight off serious reinfections, The New York Times reports.

While it's still unclear exactly how long immunity may last, or whether it could prevent transmission (though that is certainly plausible), the new study has eased experts' concerns of short-lived protection based on studies that pointed to declining antibodies. Antibodies, after all, are just one facet of the body's complex immune system, and the new study indicated that other factors like T cells showed only a slight decay several months out from infection, while B cells, which produce new antibodies as needed, had actually grown in number in most participants.

The new findings, the Times notes, appear to line up with another recent discovery that survivors of SARS, which was also caused by a coronavirus, still carry important immune cells 17 years after infection. And while there have been cases of reinfection, they seem to be rare, per the Times.

More studies will be required to back up the not-yet-peer-reviewed findings, but it's not "unreasonable to think that these immune memory components would last for years," Deepta Bhattacharya, an immunologist at the University of Arizona told the Times. It may also be another layer of good news on the vaccine front, since vaccinations typically provide better, longer-lasting protection than natural infections. If that holds true in the case of COVID-19, people would theoretically get to avoid an annual booster shot. Read more at The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell

electric vehicle slide
Major utility companies are betting big on electric cars

2:19 p.m.
Tesla cars charge up.
GREG BAKER/AFP via Getty Images

"One of the stranger things that has happened during the Trump administration ... is that the car industry and the oil industry have grown to resent each other," Robinson Meyer reports for The Atlantic. For decades, after all, automakers and oil companies' goals of selling more cars that relied on more gas went hand in hand.

But under Trump, the White House made decisions "so pro-carbon," they turned even auto manufacturers against the oil and gas industry they used to rely on, Meyer writes. And on Tuesday, both automakers and utility providers who have long relied on the oil industry solidified their changing interests, forming a lobbying group focused on pushing for electric vehicles in Washington.

Automakers including Tesla and Lordstown Motors, utility providers including ConEdison and Southern Company, and other companies with electric vehicle interests joined what they're calling the Zero Emission Transportation Association. "Our goal is to change politics so that every new vehicle sold by 2030 is an EV," Joseph Britton, ZETA's founder and director, told The Atlantic. That includes lobbying Congress to subsidize EV purchases, build more EV chargers, and help EV makers grow.

Climate activists may be skeptical any time big, still-polluting companies consolidate. But "it is always a good thing when powerful corporations come together to push for things that are objectively necessary," Matto Mildenberger, a professor at UC Santa Barbara who encourages aggressive climate action, told The Atlantic. And it's an important move not just to repair the climate, but because China and other foreign rivals have begun investing heavily in electric vehicles as well. Read more about the new lobbying group's goals at The Atlantic. Kathryn Krawczyk

team coco
Conan O'Brien is ending his late-night show

1:33 p.m.
Conan O'Brien
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Turner

Conan O'Brien is stepping away from late-night.

WarnerMedia announced on Tuesday that "after an extraordinary 28 years as a late night television host," O'Brien will end his TBS show Conan in 2021. The late-night talk show will wrap up at the conclusion of its tenth season. O'Brien is now heading to HBO Max for a new weekly variety series, and he'll also continue his Conan Without Borders travel specials.

"In 1993 Johnny Carson gave me the best advice of my career: 'As soon as possible, get to a streaming platform,'" O'Brien said. "I'm thrilled that I get to continue doing whatever the hell it is I do on HBO Max, and I look forward to a free subscription."

Prior to Conan, O'Brien going back to 1993 hosted Late Night and, briefly, The Tonight Show. TBS General Manager Brett Weitz praised O'Brien's 28 years of late-night work as a "monumental achievement," while HBO and HBO Max Chief Content Officer Casey Bloys said "we can't wait to see what he and the rest of Team Coco will dream up for this brand new, variety format each week." New episodes of Conan are set to continue until June 2021. Brendan Morrow

hot stove
Theo Epstein steps down as Chicago Cubs president

12:41 p.m.

Chicago Cubs president Theo Epstein announced Tuesday that he's amicably moving from the role he's held since joining the club in 2011. Jed Hoyer, who has worked for years beside Epstein with both the Cubs and the Boston Red Sox, will replace him.

Epstein is one of the most respected and successful executives in baseball, his reputation buoyed by the fact that he fielded two curse-breaking teams throughout his career — first the 2004 Boston Red Sox, who ended the franchise's 86-year World Series drought, and then the 2016 Cubs, who brought the North Side of Chicago a trophy for the first time in 108 years.

The timing of the news is somewhat surprising, since Epstein still had another year left on his contract. But it was widely believed he would depart the organization next year, and he has previously said on the record that staying in one job too long generally doesn't work out well for either side.

The New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies are both looking to fill key decision-making roles within their franchises, but don't expect Epstein to head in either direction; he has reportedly confirmed to friends that he'll at least be taking the 2021 season off. He did reportedly add that he plans on "having a third chapter" in baseball, but there's speculation that he'd rather be part of a future ownership group than running baseball operations when that time comes. Tim O'Donnell

staffing up
Biden names campaign manager, other top campaign officials to White House senior staff

12:20 p.m.
Joe Biden, Jill Biden, and Valerie Biden Owens.
David McNew/Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden is bringing his winning campaign staff with him to the White House.

On Tuesday, Biden revealed several big hires to fill his White House senior staff, including bringing his winning campaign manager Jen O'Malley Dillon on as deputy chief of staff. She'll join Biden's expected chief of staff Ron Klain, who led the Obama administration through the Ebola outbreak and was added to the Biden team last week.

Other campaign veterans include Julie Chavez Rodriguez, a deputy campaign manager, labor activist, and former aide to Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, who will be director of the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs. The Biden campaign's traveling chief of staff Annie Tomasini will head Oval Office Operations, and its general counsel Dana Remus will be a counsel to the president. Meanwhile the president-elect's longtime confidants Steve Ricchetti and Mike Donilon will be counselor to the president and a senior adviser, respectively.

Julissa Reynoso Pantaleon, another veteran of the Obama administration, will be chief of staff to soon-to-be first lady Jill Biden. Anthony Bernal, a longtime aide to Jill Biden, will be her senior adviser.

Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-La.) also confirmed Tuesday he would join the Biden White House as a senior adviser and director of the White House Office of Public Engagement, dealing a brutal blow to the Democrats' congressional baseball team. Kathryn Krawczyk

