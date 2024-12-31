St. Kitts offers tropical beaches and plenty of history

Golden sand beaches, turquoise water, dramatic sunsets over the Atlantic Ocean — yes, St. Kitts has everything you want in a Caribbean island. But there is also a rich history that cannot be ignored, with opportunities to explore that history around every bend.

Stick your toes in the sand

Cockleshell Bay sets an idyllic scene (Image credit: Westend61 / Getty Images)

First things first: Before touring the island's wee 68 square miles, head to a beach and acclimate to the tropical vibes. Cockleshell Bay is along the Narrows, which separates St. Kitts from neighboring island Nevis, and the bay's "powdered sands and crystalline waters are among the island's prettiest," Afar said. There is also Dieppe Bay, a "peaceful, palm-lined beach" on the northern part of the island that is "ringed in black sand — a reminder that St. Kitts was formed by volcanoes." Snorkelers should check out White House Bay, where you will find "calm waters and two notable wrecks — a sunken tugboat and an 18th-century British troop ship — to explore."

The St. Kitts experience

The St. Kitts Scenic Railway once brought sugar down from the fields (Image credit: Peter Phipp / Getty Images)

A fun way to take in the sights is on the St. Kitts Scenic Railway, which goes along the coastline and winds its way through villages, farms and rainforests for a "top-to-bottom tour," Travel and Leisure said. Riding the rails gives visitors a chance to slow down and observe smaller details they might miss when driving, all while enjoying a historic double-decker train once used to carry sugar cane.

For hikers, there are options. The massive Mount Liamuiga Volcano rises 3,792 feet above sea level and is "coated with diverse rain forest and cloud forest ecosystems" that keep the challenging trek over root-covered terrain a "constant adventure." The Phillips Rainforest Trail is better suited for beginners and leads to a secluded beach.

St. Kitts has a "complex history," Lonely Planet said, and the transatlantic slave trade had a "significant influence" on the culture. The National Museum of St. Kitts in the Old Treasury Building dives into this, with artifacts dating to the 12th century and exhibitions on the sugar industry, the island's Indigenous people and early European settlement.

It took about 100 years to build the Brimstone Hill Fortress (Image credit: Westend61 / Getty Images)

A companion of sorts is the 18th century Fairview Great House and Botanical Garden, the island's "only remaining French plantation house" with exhibitions that "commemorate the lives of those who were once enslaved." An example of work done by the enslaved is on display at the Brimstone Hill Fortress National Park. Construction on the fortress began in 1690, and the park describes it as a "monument to the ingenuity of the British military engineers who designed it" along with the "skill, strength and endurance of the African slaves who built and maintained it."

Bottling your own rum can be part of the Kittitian RumMaster experience (Image credit: St. Kitts Tourism Authority)

The island is having a rum renaissance, led by local spirit makers. As part of the Kittitian RumMaster program, visitors spend a day learning all about the liquor and how it is made during stops at the Wingfield Estate, the oldest rum distillery in the Caribbean now serving Old Road Rum, and Spice Mill, home of Hibiscus Spirits. By the end of the excursion, participants "better understand the complex history" of rum, the Toronto Star said, and walk away armed with multiple cocktail recipes and memories.

Sweet dreams

Belle Mont Sanctuary Resort has a gorgeous main pool surrounded by nature (Image credit: Belle Mont Sanctuary Resort)

A "paradise for nature lovers," Belle Mont Sanctuary Resort is "set up high in the hills, surrounded by lush greenery and wild inhabitants," Women's Health said. The verdant property offers a mix of charming cottages and villas, each with a private plunge pool and plenty of privacy — all you will see is the ocean and "butterflies, jungle frogs and perhaps the odd vervet monkey." Belle Mont's main restaurant, The Kitchen, serves fruits, vegetables and herbs grown on the estate along with recently caught seafood. Come hungry: The "incredible" plates focus on "authentic Caribbean flavors," with dishes like saltfish fritters and mahi-mahi with papaya chutney.