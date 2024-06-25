Where to safely vacation in the Caribbean during hurricane season
Head to the ABC islands: Aruba, Bonaire and Curacao
With this year's Atlantic hurricane season predicted to have above-normal activity, some are contemplating scratching the Caribbean off their summer travel list. Keep it on there. Islands like Aruba, Bonaire and Curacao in the Leeward Antilles sit south of the hurricane belt, providing tropical experiences with little risk. In this diverse corner of the Caribbean, nearly everyone speaks four languages — Papiamento, Dutch, English and Spanish — making communication a breeze.
Aruba: one happy island
If you had to pick an island to be stranded on, this is the one. Home to pristine white sand beaches, natural wonders like Arikok National Park filled with caves and coves and the colorful capital city of Oranjestad, Aruba enjoys an average annual temperature of 82 degrees with breezes courtesy of the trade winds.
The hardest part of your vacation might be deciding where to go first. You could start at Eagle Beach, a gorgeous, seaweed-free stretch of shore that is routinely listed among the world's best beaches, or one of the island's impressive scuba diving sites, like the SS Antilla, the largest shipwreck dive in the Caribbean. Then there is Arikok National Park. Consider spending a full day here so you can see the Fontein, Huliba and Quadirikiri Caves, Natural Pool, Natural Bridge and landmarks like the Alto Vista Chapel and California Lighthouse. Guided tours are available and encouraged, since some spots are only accessible by 4-wheel drive.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Ready to eat? In Oranjestad, stop at Come and Try, a tiny stand known for having the best pastechis on the island. These traditional Aruban treats are similar to the empanada, the flaky crust holding meat, cheese or vegetables. For the freshest seafood, head to Zeerover in Savaneta. At this laid-back spot, your dinner was likely in the water a few hours before it was put on your plate, and you get to watch your meal being prepared.
To get a sense of Aruban hospitality, check into a smaller property like the family-operated Boardwalk Boutique Hotel. Situated on a former coconut plantation, the 49 private casitas are steps away from two pools and Palm Beach. The resort is a "far cry from the bustling high-rise district," Travel and Leisure said, and offers a "more intimate option for guests seeking more laid-back accommodations."
Bonaire: small but mighty
The small island of Bonaire offers a big payoff for scuba divers and snorkelers. Here, there is a "vibrant world under the sea," Lonely Planet said, with coral reefs "just a few feet from the shoreline," making dozens of dive sites accessible without a boat. The National Marine Park covers the entire sea around Bonaire, starting at the high water line down to a depth of 200 feet, and protecting the reef is serious business here. All new divers, or those who have not been to Bonaire within the last calendar year, must attend an orientation to learn about the park's regulations.
Animals also find protection here, with multiple sanctuaries open to the public. The Donkey Sanctuary cares for more than 800 orphaned, sick and injured donkeys, who live out the rest of their lives in this spacious preserve. Echo is a conservation management organization dedicated to growing the population of the yellow-shouldered Amazon parrot, and visitors can tour its center and meet the ambassador parrots Kiki and Lola. While the Pekelmeer Flamingo Sanctuary out on the salt flats is closed to visitors, if you stand on Pink Beach and look through binoculars, you can see some of the 10,000 flamingos living there.
The spirit of Bonaire can be found at the Cadushy Distillery, which makes a cactus liqueur. This might seem like a "prickly affair, but it's not as scary as it sounds," Lonely Planet said. Try it while relaxing in the distillery's courtyard, and bring back a bottle to enjoy at your hotel. The 22-room oceanfront Bellafonte offers a prime place to stay, as it has "some of the best views of the sparkling turquoise sea," Travel and Leisure said. Amenities include on-site diving facilities and a private pier with loungers.
Curacao: captivating culture
The largest of the ABC islands, Curacao's vibrant culture is courtesy of its "mix of African, Caribbean, Creole, Dutch, Spanish and Portuguese influence," Afar said. Its Dutch colonial architecture is "delightful," Lonely Planet said, and visitors enjoy exploring the "thriving art and culinary scenes and excellent history museums," like the Kura Hulanda Museum in Willemstad that delves into Curacao's role in the transatlantic slave trade.
There is a lot to explore in Willemstad, the island's UNESCO-protected capital. Dating back to 1735, Landhuis Bloemhof was once a plantation home and is now the "epicenter of the avant-garde in Curacao," Lonely Planet said, with abandoned cars covered in mosaic tiles and a cathedral made of thorns. More traditional works can be found at Gallery Alma Blou, with the city's largest display of pieces by Caribbean artists. In between stops, grab a meal at the open-air dining hall Plasa Bieu. Meals are prepared using "huge barbecue grills with charcoal-fed fires," Afar said, with the traditional fare of fish, peas, rice, goat and plantains "reasonably priced."
Just like its sister islands of Aruba and Bonaire, Curacao has beautiful beaches — more than 30 of them — and world-class diving opportunities. For a calm place to snorkel, head to one of the sheltered bays on the island's west coast. Visit the Tugboat shipping wreck that is "only 15 feet deep and covered with tube sponges and coral," Condé Nast Traveler said, and go north to Playa Lagun for sea turtle spotting. Boating more your thing? Stay at the Balinese-inspired Baoase Luxury Resort, and its team will help you plan a day at sea on the hotel's yacht.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Catherine Garcia is night editor for TheWeek.com. Her writing and reporting has appeared in Entertainment Weekly and EW.com, The New York Times, The Book of Jezebel, and other publications. A Southern California native, Catherine is a graduate of the University of Redlands and the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism.
-
Boeing's ongoing problems could create summer travel havoc
In the Spotlight US airlines are slated to receive 40% fewer airplanes than anticipated this year
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
How a Cherokee tribe used tribal sovereignty to open North Carolina's only legal cannabis dispensary
Under the radar The tribe has plans to open sales to any adult in the state, even though the drug is still illegal there
By Theara Coleman, The Week US Published
-
6 vintage homes from Sears, Roebuck and Co.
Feature Featuring original pine floors in Texas and a sunken living room in Maryland
By The Week Staff Published
-
9 recipes to cook (or not-cook) during the hot summer months
The Week Recommends Freshness and ease are where it's at from July through September
By Scott Hocker, The Week US Published
-
Star quality: a foodie guide to Vilnius
The Week Recommends Lithuania's capital has established itself as an affordable culinary hotspot as four of the city's restaurants awarded Michelin stars
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
The Merry Widow review: a 'snazzy, frothy tunefest'
The Week Recommends Belle-époque operetta is given the Hollywood musical treatment
By The Week UK Published
-
The UK's best film and TV studio tours
The Week Recommends From King's Landing to Diagon Alley, these are some of the country's most impressive sets
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
8 cocktail recipes for your every summer need
The Week Recommends Beat the heat back with well-chosen refreshment
By Scott Hocker, The Week US Published
-
House of the Dragon: 'finally the show it was always meant to be'
The Week Recommends A rumbling family feud unfurls into a tragic civil war
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
The best eco-friendly hotels around the world
The Week Recommends These tranquil retreats won't cost the Earth
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
5 downright temperate places to hike this summer
The Week Recommends These spots are cool in all the right ways
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published