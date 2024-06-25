Where to safely vacation in the Caribbean during hurricane season

With this year's Atlantic hurricane season predicted to have above-normal activity, some are contemplating scratching the Caribbean off their summer travel list. Keep it on there. Islands like Aruba, Bonaire and Curacao in the Leeward Antilles sit south of the hurricane belt, providing tropical experiences with little risk. In this diverse corner of the Caribbean, nearly everyone speaks four languages — Papiamento, Dutch, English and Spanish — making communication a breeze.

Aruba: one happy island

Getting to the Natural Pool is worth the trek (Image credit: Marc Guitard / Getty Images)

If you had to pick an island to be stranded on, this is the one. Home to pristine white sand beaches, natural wonders like Arikok National Park filled with caves and coves and the colorful capital city of Oranjestad, Aruba enjoys an average annual temperature of 82 degrees with breezes courtesy of the trade winds.

The hardest part of your vacation might be deciding where to go first. You could start at Eagle Beach, a gorgeous, seaweed-free stretch of shore that is routinely listed among the world's best beaches, or one of the island's impressive scuba diving sites, like the SS Antilla, the largest shipwreck dive in the Caribbean. Then there is Arikok National Park. Consider spending a full day here so you can see the Fontein, Huliba and Quadirikiri Caves, Natural Pool, Natural Bridge and landmarks like the Alto Vista Chapel and California Lighthouse. Guided tours are available and encouraged, since some spots are only accessible by 4-wheel drive.

Ready to eat? In Oranjestad, stop at Come and Try, a tiny stand known for having the best pastechis on the island. These traditional Aruban treats are similar to the empanada, the flaky crust holding meat, cheese or vegetables. For the freshest seafood, head to Zeerover in Savaneta. At this laid-back spot, your dinner was likely in the water a few hours before it was put on your plate, and you get to watch your meal being prepared.

To get a sense of Aruban hospitality, check into a smaller property like the family-operated Boardwalk Boutique Hotel. Situated on a former coconut plantation, the 49 private casitas are steps away from two pools and Palm Beach. The resort is a "far cry from the bustling high-rise district," Travel and Leisure said, and offers a "more intimate option for guests seeking more laid-back accommodations."

Bonaire: small but mighty

Scuba divers are drawn to Bonaire (Image credit: Stephen Frink / Getty Images)

The small island of Bonaire offers a big payoff for scuba divers and snorkelers. Here, there is a "vibrant world under the sea," Lonely Planet said, with coral reefs "just a few feet from the shoreline," making dozens of dive sites accessible without a boat. The National Marine Park covers the entire sea around Bonaire, starting at the high water line down to a depth of 200 feet, and protecting the reef is serious business here. All new divers, or those who have not been to Bonaire within the last calendar year, must attend an orientation to learn about the park's regulations.

Animals also find protection here, with multiple sanctuaries open to the public. The Donkey Sanctuary cares for more than 800 orphaned, sick and injured donkeys, who live out the rest of their lives in this spacious preserve. Echo is a conservation management organization dedicated to growing the population of the yellow-shouldered Amazon parrot, and visitors can tour its center and meet the ambassador parrots Kiki and Lola. While the Pekelmeer Flamingo Sanctuary out on the salt flats is closed to visitors, if you stand on Pink Beach and look through binoculars, you can see some of the 10,000 flamingos living there.

The spirit of Bonaire can be found at the Cadushy Distillery, which makes a cactus liqueur. This might seem like a "prickly affair, but it's not as scary as it sounds," Lonely Planet said. Try it while relaxing in the distillery's courtyard, and bring back a bottle to enjoy at your hotel. The 22-room oceanfront Bellafonte offers a prime place to stay, as it has "some of the best views of the sparkling turquoise sea," Travel and Leisure said. Amenities include on-site diving facilities and a private pier with loungers.

Curacao: captivating culture

Willemstad is the vibrant capital of Curacao (Image credit: Tim Drivas Photography / Getty Images)

The largest of the ABC islands, Curacao's vibrant culture is courtesy of its "mix of African, Caribbean, Creole, Dutch, Spanish and Portuguese influence," Afar said. Its Dutch colonial architecture is "delightful," Lonely Planet said, and visitors enjoy exploring the "thriving art and culinary scenes and excellent history museums," like the Kura Hulanda Museum in Willemstad that delves into Curacao's role in the transatlantic slave trade.

There is a lot to explore in Willemstad, the island's UNESCO-protected capital. Dating back to 1735, Landhuis Bloemhof was once a plantation home and is now the "epicenter of the avant-garde in Curacao," Lonely Planet said, with abandoned cars covered in mosaic tiles and a cathedral made of thorns. More traditional works can be found at Gallery Alma Blou, with the city's largest display of pieces by Caribbean artists. In between stops, grab a meal at the open-air dining hall Plasa Bieu. Meals are prepared using "huge barbecue grills with charcoal-fed fires," Afar said, with the traditional fare of fish, peas, rice, goat and plantains "reasonably priced."

Just like its sister islands of Aruba and Bonaire, Curacao has beautiful beaches — more than 30 of them — and world-class diving opportunities. For a calm place to snorkel, head to one of the sheltered bays on the island's west coast. Visit the Tugboat shipping wreck that is "only 15 feet deep and covered with tube sponges and coral," Condé Nast Traveler said, and go north to Playa Lagun for sea turtle spotting. Boating more your thing? Stay at the Balinese-inspired Baoase Luxury Resort, and its team will help you plan a day at sea on the hotel's yacht.